The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers men’s hockey team won their sixth national title and second in four years beating Norwich University 3-2 in overtime. Ryan Bittner, a 2013 Crookston grad, completed his senior season with the Pointers and earned his second national championship.

The Pointers finished 29-0-2 making them the first team in DIII men's hockey team in history to finish the season without a loss.