The Montevideo Boys Swim Team had their awards banquet on Sunday, March 17. Pictured in front are: Tyler Johnson Captain, Trew Eveneson Captain, Ashton Christopher. Captain. Back Row: Nicholas Dunn-Academic Excellence, Austin Dunn-Rookie of the Year, Maxwell Carruth-Academic Excellence, Seth Olson-Academic Excellence and Most Dedicated, Matthew Fragodt-Coach's Award and Most Improved.

