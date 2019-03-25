Jenny Bruun, Belinda Fjeld, Dave Kuehn and Mike Geffre will be inducted into the Crookston High School Hall of Fame, and Jim Brolsma and “Pepper” Lysaker will be inducted into the “Legends Hall of Fame.”

Four new members of the Crookston High School Hall of Fame Class and two members of the “Legends Hall of Fame” were announced today. The Class will be Inducted Saturday, August 17 at 3:00 PM during Ox Cart Days.

Jenny Bruun was a graduate of the High School as well as a three-sport letter winner in tennis, basketball and golf where she was the State Champion in 1996. She played golf at the University of Minnesota and was Golf Coach at Memphis for a number of years.

Belinda Fjeld spent her entire career teaching Music in the Crookston Schools. She was very active in the Pirate Fine Arts Boosters and the Disney trips for the Crookston Music Department.

Dave Kuehn was a long-time teacher, coach and athletic director in the Crookston Schools. As the Athletic Director, he founded the Crookston High School Hall of Fame. He is currently the Superintendent at Underwood.

Mike Geffre is one of the most successful coaches in the State of Minnesota. He has coached over sixty seasons of tennis, winning twenty-two Section Championships as will as three Individual State Champions.

The two new members of the “Crookston High School Legends Hall of Fame” are Jim Brolsma and Herschel “Pepper” Lysaker.

Jim Brolsma was a graduate of 1964. He was a Letter winner eleven times, five in hockey, four in baseball and three in football. He was the “Willis Eide Memorial Award” winner after his Senior year.

“Pepper” Lysaker was a three-sport letter winner at Crookston Central High School, lettering in football, basketball and track. He graduated in 1957. He coached for many years at Mesabi Range College, winning four state titles.