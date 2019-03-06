Minnesota Crookston has evened their mark on the 2019 season with a 5-5 record.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The University of Minnesota Crookston earned a Tuesday sweep as they took down Grand Valley State University 5-2, and Cedarville University in extra innings 5-4. The Golden Eagles have won three-straight games in Florida.

Minnesota Crookston has evened their mark on the 2019 season with a 5-5 record. Grand Valley State currently sits at 4-5. Cedarville has a 2-5 mark on the 2019 slate. The Golden Eagles had strong pitching on the day with a pair of quality starts on the day by Nate Albrecht (Sr., LHP, Wahpeton, N.D.), and Graeme Cherry (Jr., LHP, Millarville, Alberta). Minnesota Crookston was led by crucial hits on the day by Scott Finberg (Jr., 3B, Stillwater, Minn.) with a three-run home run against Grand Valley State, and Brock Reller (So., OF, Grand Forks, N.D.) with a walk-off single.



Grand Valley State

Minnesota Crookston picked up the 5-2 win over Grand Valley State in the first game of the day Tues., March 5 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. The Golden Eagles used four runs in the first frame to lift them to their second victory in Florida.

The Lakers are a strong program that went 28-23 last season. Albrecht pitched a strong outing for the Golden Eagles as the senior got the win in his first start of the year. Albrecht allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings. Albrecht struck out two and walked just one in a quality start Tuesday. Henry Pesch (Jr., RHP, Minneota, Minn.) gave up no runs on one hit over one inning, while Dalton Grose (R-So., LHP, Waterville, Minn.) picked up the save after shutting down the Lakers in the ninth inning. Grose has picked up two saves on the year.

The loss went to Alex Licata, who gave up for runs in five innings with four hits allowed. Licata struck out six and walked two. Sam Leck and Nick Shaw both pitched well in relied, but the offense for the Lakers couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Finberg led the Golden Eagles by going 2-of-4 on the day with three RBIs and one run scored, led by a first inning three-run home run. Landyn Swenson (Jr., OF, Devils Lake, N.D.) finished 2-of-4, while Bryce Jorgenson (Jr., OF, Thunder Bay, Ontario) went 1-of-3 with one run scored.

Grand Valley State was guided by Nathan Bonter, who was 2-of-3 with one run scored. Joe Laudont went 2-of-4 with one run scored.

The Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard as Jorgenson scored after reaching on a lead-off double. Jorgenson came into score on a Brock Reller (So., OF, Grand Forks, N.D.) fielder’s choice to put Minnesota Crookston ahead 1-0. Finberg then came through in a big spot as he hit a three-run shot to plate Reller and Ben Thoma (So., C/SS, Clearbrook, Minn.).

The Lakers got two runs back in the top of the fourth. Laudont, Bonter, and Ryan Blake-Jones strung together three-consecutive singles to open up the frame. Laudont came in to score on a Zach Berry sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-1. Bonter then was plated as Anthony Cocco hit a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Golden Eagles added a security run in the bottom of the eighth when Thoma scored, as Mason Ruhlman (Jr., 2B, Algonac, Mich.) reached on an error at second base.

Grose shut down the Lakers in the top of the ninth, striking out two, as the Golden Eagles took the 5-2 victory.



Cedarville

The Golden Eagles picked up the sweep of the day as they came back in extra innings to upend Cedarville 5-4, as Reller hit a walk-off single to center field to plate Swenson.

Louis Gerzin (Sr., RHP, Ely, Minn.) earned the win in relief after pitching one inning, and giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout.

Cherry tossed 5.2 innings in the start, and put up a quality effort for the Golden Eagle. Cherry allowed three runs on six hits over his stint on the mound. He struck out four, and walked two.

Garrett Hohn (Jr., RHP, Wausau, Wis.) had 2.1 innings of shutout baseball with two strikeouts. Grose came on for his second save of the day, but had a blown save after giving up the game-tying run in the ninth, on two hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Noah Cline started for Cedarville, and gave up two runs on three hits in seven innings with four strikeouts, and four walks. Riley Landrum gave up two runs on two hits with a strikeout, and a walk in one stanza. Elliott Gilmore was saddled with the loss after giving up the game-winning run, on two hits in 1.1 innings of relief.

Minnesota Crookston was led by 2018 NSIC Player of the Year Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.), who went 3-of-5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Ben Thoma (So., C/SS, Clearbrook, Minn.) went 2-of-4 with two RBIs. Landyn Swenson (Jr., OF, Devils Lake, N.D.) finished 1-of-5 with one run scored, while Reller was 1-of-5 with one RBI.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Elijah Sanchez, who went 2-of-4 with one run scored. Brendan Toungate went 1-of-4 with one RBI.

Cedarville was the first on the scoreboard in the top of the first as Hughes came in to score on an error by Cherry.

The Yellow Jackets moved the score to 2-0 in the second stanza when Toungate singled through the right side to plate Sanchez.

Cedarville added a run to move the lead to 3-0 in the sixth frame as Sanchez singled through the right side to score Connor Culhane.

Minnesota Crookston broke through in the eighth when Hjelle doubled to left field to plate Griffin Fussy (R-So., SS, Ham Lake, Minn.), and Ruhlman as they cut the deficit to 3-2. The Golden Eagles overtook the lead 4-3 when Thoma singled to drive in Hjelle and Jorgenson.

The Yellow Jackets forced extra innings as an infield single by Melchior drove in Ambrose to knot the game up 4-4.

The Golden Eagles walked off with the win in the 10th when Reller drove in Swenson to put Minnesota Crookston over the top 5-4.

Minnesota Crookston will look to build on their three-game win streak as they return to action Thurs., March 7 against University of Sciences at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla.



