BEMIDJI, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team fell 5-0 to Minnesota State University Sat., Feb. 2, and 7-0 to Southwest Minnesota State University Sun., Feb. 3, at the Gillett Wellness Center in Bemidji, Minn.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-9 (0-8 NSIC) with the pair of losses. Minnesota State moves to 5-6 (3-4 NSIC) with the win. Southwest Minnesota State sits at 7-8 (2-6 NSIC) after the win.

Against the Mavericks, the Golden Eagles were guided by Ashley Smith (Fr., Stapes, Minn.), who took four sets from Monika Ryan at No. 2 singles, but fell 6-1, 6-3. At the No. 3 slot, Hanna Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) took two sets from Tyanna Washa, but was defeated 6-2, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Reanne Erickson (Sr., Fargo, N.D.) fell 6-0, 6-0. At the No. 4 slot, Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Camila Ojeda.

At the No. 1 doubles spot, Smith and Erickson were defeated 6-0 by Streeter and Ryan. At the No. 2 slot, Washa and Ojeda upended Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) and Ruckheim, 6-0. At the No. 3 spot, Abby Smith and Valerie Bresnahan defeated Zhao and Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.), 6-0.

Sunday, Smith picked up three set wins against Olivia Watzke, but fell 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2 singles. At the No. 1 spot, Erickson was upended 6-0, 6-0, by Cora Delich. At the No. 3 slot, Ruckheim fell 6-0, 6-0 to Daniela Flores. At the No. 4 spot, Zhao was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Hanna Himmelman. At No. 5 singles, Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Paige Janka. At the no. 6 spot, Renney was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Gabby Potthoff.

At No. 2 doubles, Ruckheim and Cilengi put up a strong effort but fell 6-2 to Hannah Starke and Delich. At the No. 1 slot, Fatima Murphy and Janka defeated Smith and Erickson, 6-0. At the No. 3 spot, Zhao and Renney fell 6-0 to Flores and Watzke.

The Golden Eagles continue their play on the season as they head to Orlando, Fla., for a pair of matches. Minnesota Crookston takes on Roosevelt University March 10, and Missouri Western State University March 11.



