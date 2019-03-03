The Golden Eagles own a record of 5-9.

MINOT, N.D.—Heading west to Minot, N.D., has been very familiar to head coach Travis Owen and his squad. The Golden Eagles were back out in North Dakota for four games, two with each Dickinson State and Minot State.

The Golden Eagles split on the day, taking the first one against DSU, 6-3 and then falling to the hosts, Minot State, 11-3.

The Golden Eagles started out fast in game one and were able to hold off a furious Blue Hawk rally to win 6-3.

We were not able to find any box score from the first game against the Blue Hawks, but head coach Travis Owen liked the energy his team had in game one.

“We came out with good energy in game one and it showed with a victory over a good Dickinson State team.”

In game two, it featured two teams who were very familiar with each other, this being the fourth time these two programs have met.

The Beavers would come out and prove that they were the more aggressive team right away, scoring the first 11 runs, including putting up crooked numbers in three straight innings. The Beavers scored four runs in both the second and fourth innings.

The Beavers were led by Karlie Coughlin and Julia Suchan, who had three and two hits, respectively. Coughlin also drove in a run for the Beavers.

The game would be finished in the fifth inning due to a mercy rule. The Golden Eagles would use two pitchers, including Paige Pitlick (Jr., P/1B, Jordan, Minn.) and Mikayla Jones (Sr., P, Huxley, Iowa). Pitlick went 2.1 innings, while giving up seven runs on six hits. Pitlick picked up the loss in the games. Jones went 2.2 innings while giving up four runs on five hits.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles could only muster up two hits on the day and just three runs, which came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Malia Pula (Jr., UT, Gilroy, Calif.) continues her strong start to the season, by picking up one hit. Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B/3B, Prior Lake, Minn.) also picked up one hit on the day.

Owen was happy with the game one win, but didn’t like the start he saw from his team.

“We needed to be more ready and more aggressive both offensively and defensively at the start of that game,” said Owen. “Minot took advantage of our errors early and tomorrow we will have to be sharper from the get go.”

The Golden Eagles did have three errors on the day.

The Golden Eagles are back in action tomorrow morning against the same two teams. Dickinson State and Minnesota Crookston is set for 10 a.m., while the first pitch with the Beavers is set for 12 p.m. tomorrow afternoon from the Minot Dome.