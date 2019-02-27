The loss drops Crookston's record to 8-17, 5-12 Section 8AA. They now own a 3-7 road record.

Breckenridge overcame a 14-point deficit in the first half, turned it into a 16-point lead at halftime and went on to beat Crookston by 19.

The Pirates (8-17, 5-12 Section 8AA) had no answer for Noah Christensen (Sr. G), who put up 27 on the night for the Cowboys (13-11, 6-6 Section 8AA). Caden McGough (Sr. G) followed with 15, Sam Bakken (Sr. G) added 12, Hunter Feigum (Sr. G) and Jonah Christensen (So. C) each scored 10, Charlie Boldingh (Sr. F) contributed eight and Max Johnson (Sr. G) notched eight.

On Crookston’s side, Jaden Lubarksi (Sr. F) recorded a season-high in points scored with 22. The amount serves as the most since Lubarski scored 17 against Roseau on December 27, 2018.

Nick Garmen (Sr. F) tallied 18, Caden Osborn (Jr. C) totaled 17, Walker Winjum (Jr. G) put up 12, Jack Garmen (Fr. F) and Brady Butt (Jr. F) each scored three, Easton Tangquist (So. G) added two and Carter Bruggeman (So. F) rounded out the list with a free throw.

Although the Pirates lost by 10 or more points for the 15th time this season, the start of the game went rather well. Crookston led by as much as 14 at 28-14 but suffered a 42-12 run at the hands of the Cowboys to close out the half.

The Pirates nearly matched the Cowboys throughout the entirety of the second half, but the lapse to conclude the first frame proved too much to overcome.

Crookston scored 70-plus points for the sixth time this season. They own a record of 4-2 when they reach that mark. On the other side, the Pirates have allowed 70 points or more on nine occasions. The loss extends Crookston’s losing streak to five in a row. They have dropped nine of their last 11.

One more game remains in the regular season, and the Pirates will play it against Ada-Borup on the road on Friday, March 1. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

