MITE WHITE



The Mite White had three games this weekend in town with their Jamboree. The first two games were against EGF and TRF again. They played these teams tough but fell a few short both games, 16-8 and 18-6. Scoring his first goal of the year was Joseph Burnette in the first game. Six other players scored in that game as well. It was a good, all-around game. The third game was against Warroad. Warroad was a very aggressive team, and that brought out some aggression from Crookston too. Crookston won that game 9-7 in a tough battle. A few of the boys played their best games of the year this weekend, and it was fun to see how hard they worked.

Player of the Week - Joseph Burnette: Joseph didn’t score just one goal but tallied his second in the third game as well. The third game of the day was his best of the whole year. He skated harder than I have ever seen him do, and he controlled the puck and took it to the net. He made a great move getting around a defender and slid the puck under the goalie’s leg pad to help give us a lead. Great job Joseph, keep up the hard work.

MITE BLUE



This last weekend the Mite Blue, Mite White, and 8U teams hosted the Crookston Jamboree on Saturday. Twenty-one teams attended, each team played three games for a total of 63 games held in town in one day. It was a very successful jamboree and fun day of hockey for all that came. Thank you to all that helped make this such a great event. This week, Keegan Lessard was in net for the first two games. Keegan saw plenty of shots as we played some of the best teams in our area. The first game was against EGF White. In this game, Crookston competed fairly well to this very talented team, and they had to work a little harder to get goals. EGF took the win, 20-5. Scoring for Crookston were Davin Janek (2), Blair Johnson, Caden Perry (2). The second game was against TRF White. In this game, it seemed like Crookston was out of energy and not playing to their potential. TRF won 18-1 with Brodie Meyer scoring the lone goal. In the third game of the day, they played Warroad Red. Caden Perry took his turn in the goalie pads and did a great job. Most of the game was back and forth with the score remaining close, but by the end of the third period, Crookston fell short on the scoreboard again 8-4. Scoring in the final game were Brodie Meyer, Braxton Miller (2) and Hunter Brownsell.

Player of the Week - Davin Janek: Davin played consistently great hockey this weekend. Great job, Davin. Thanks for playing three great games of hockey in one day.

8U



The Pirates 8U, along with the Mite teams, hosted their home Jamboree last Saturday. The girls played four games in one day and needless to say, they were exhausted by the end of it. The first game was against TRF Black with Adley Vigness in net. Crookston crushed them with a score of 20-0. Their second game was against TRF White with Sydney McDonald in net. They dominated the game again 20-1. The third game played was against Warroad and Sydney McDonald was back in the net. It was another shut out for the Pirates with a score of 9-0. The final game they played was against the Bemidji 10UB team. They did not have to share the ice with any other team, so the girls played full ice. This game did not go as they had hoped it would. With one of their strong skaters back in the net, Adley Vigness, it was a tough loss for the Pirates. The score was 6-2 with Sydney McDonald scoring the two breakaway goals for Crookston. Despite the loss, Adley Vigness did a great job in net and had plenty of good saves. The team played very well together and they had a great time. They had an unexpected change in goalie plans last week with Shyuh but thankfully, Adley and Sydney were willing to take on the responsibility for their team. Without listing everyone, the majority of the team had a chance to score throughout the day. This coming weekend, the girls will head to EGF for their Mite/8U Jamboree.

Player of the Week - Adley Vigness: Adley is an amazingly talented young hockey player. This is Adley’s third year with the 8U team, and she has been one of the major backbones to her team since she started. She has a true passion for the sport, and she is an inspiration to her teammates. Her hard work and dedication have made her the player she is today. She is committed and does what she has to do to make her team successful. Adley can and will play any position asked of her. She is full of energy and has a fighting spirit like no other. Congratulations, Adley on a well-deserved accomplishment.

SQUIRT A



Crookston Squirt A played Red Lake Falls at home on Tuesday evening winning 7-3. They had this past weekend off to rest up before two more busy weekends of games to finish the season off.

Players of the Week - Masen Reitmeier and Evan Shockman: Keep up the great work, boys.

SQUIRT B



They had two games this past week. The first was last Tuesday at home against Red Lake Falls. Crookston lost 5-2. Scoring for Crookston was Hudson Rick (2) with one assist from Camren Duncan. The second game was against Bemidji on Sunday at home. Crookston lost 6-3. Scoring for Crookston were Camren Duncan (1) with assist from Cody Demarais, Hudson Rick (1) unassisted and Wyatt Marsyla (1) assisted by Hudson Rick.

Player of the Week - Hudson Rick: Hudson played two great games this week, with three goals and one assist. He’s growing as a player, works hard and is a positive leader for our team.

PEEWEE A



This weekend, the Pee Wee A team traveled to East Grand Forks for districts. They lost 10-0 to Thief River Falls Friday night, beat Lake of the Woods Saturday morning 4-3 and lost 6-1 to Thief River Falls Saturday night to end their season.

Player of the Week - Parker Kelly: Parker Kelly is the Pee Wee A player of the week and the season. Parker Kelly is the backbone of our team. He comes to the rink every day ready to play and goes hard no matter the outcome. The score didn’t matter to Parker. It could be 10-0 or 1-0, and he still made highlight reel saves that frustrated his opponents and amazed fans and coaches. Keep up the good work, Parker.

10U



The 10U girls were off this past weekend. The 10U will be on the road this weekend playing Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes and host Fargo on Sunday.

BANTAM



The Crookston Bantams headed to Bemidji for the weekend to compete in the District 16 tournament. Crookston entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and took on the No. 7-seeded Green Wave from East Grand Forks. Zach Tahran and Alex Longoria would each pick up a goal in the first period, and the Pirates would lead 2-0 after one. Longoria would go on to notch three more goals for the Pirates as they sailed over the Green Wave by a score of 5-2. Kelly, Demarais, Harbott would all pick up assists in the game along with Jaren Bailey turning aside 27 saves to advance the Pirates to the semifinals.

In the semifinal game, the Pirates faced a familiar Bemidji Lumberjacks team. At the 5:14 mark of the first period, Nathan Kelly made a nice pass out of the corner to a wide open Alex Longoria who put the Pirates ahead 1-0. Bemidji would answer in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Neither team could find the back of the net in the third, so this one was headed to overtime. Off the face-off, the Pirates came down and had two opportunities but could not capitalize as Bemidji gained control on an odd man rush and proved to be the Pirates’ kryptonite as they win 2-1 in overtime. The Bemidji coaches along with everyone in the crowd were in awe as they watched Jaren Bailey turn away 45 quality shots in the game.

Later that night, Crookston would have to face Warroad in an elimination game. The warriors would jump out to an early 1-0 lead which woke the Pirates up as they scored six unanswered goals to end the Warriors’ season. Five different Pirates would score in the game including Alex Longoria, Zachary Tahran, Thor Harbott, Kaleb Armstrong and Nathan Kelly (2). Bailey would finish the tilt with 27 saves.

Sunday morning, Crookston played TRF in a winner-moves-on-to-regionals-loser-goes-home game. The Prowlers would jump on the Pirates slow start and take an early first period lead. Alex Longoria would tie it up late in the first, and it would be tied 1-1 after one. Jackson Demarais would score a fluke goal off the skate of a TRF defenseman, and the Pirates would take the lead. TRF would attack with everything they had, but the Pirates played good defense along with 27 more saves from Bailey and Crookston punched their ticket to Regions with a 2-1 victory over the Prowlers.

West Regions will be March, 1-3 in Alexandria.

Players of the Week - Thor "Score" Harbott and Jaren "Fivehole" Bailey: Thor notched his first goal of the season in the 6-1 victory over Warroad Saturday evening. Thor is by far the hardest working kid on the team. Whether it’s practice or a game, he always gives 110 percent. He is a very versatile defenseman by either carrying the puck up into the play or using his speed to chase down a guy on a breakaway. The coaches are glad to see all of his hard work pay off with his first goal this weekend. Jaren has been a brick wall in the net all year for the Pirates. Jaren is a hardworking kid but also likes to give the coaches a hard time if they can’t score in practice. He was once again the backbone of the team this weekend in districts finishing the weekend with a .954 save% and a 1.5 GAA. Keep up the great work.

PEEWEE B



The PeeWees ended there season with a loss to TRF In Bagley for districts on Friday. We had a fun season and I feel that the team worked hard and could see some noticeable improvements as the season went on.

Players of the Week - Blake Melsa and Weston Benoit: Both of these players have come so far this season, both are new to hockey and both work their butts off everyday. Blake is just completing his second season and Weston his first, both are so improved, and I expect bright futures ahead.

12U



The Crookston 12U girls competed in the District 16 tournament in East Grand Forks this past weekend. The 12U entered the tournament as the third seed and faced the second seed, Warroad, for their first game. Crookston had split with Warroad during the regular season, so they knew they had to play hard and come out with a win. The 12U started strong, scoring two goals within the first 10 minutes, but Warroad started firing, and soon, it was tied up. Crookston and Warroad went back and forth scoring and ended regular play in a tie. In overtime, Crookston's Brekken Tull hammered in the winning goal to advance to the championship game. Scoring for Crookston - Addie Fee (2), Brekken Tull (2), Cassie Solheim and Kaylie Clauson. Assisting for Crookston - Brekken Tull, Morgan Nelson, Ashlyn Bailey and Reese Swanson.

On Sunday, Crookston faced Roseau in the championship game and lost 3-1. Crookston dominated the entire game but could not find the back of the net. Not for lack of trying, with over 40 shots on net. Brekken Tull scored Crookston's only goal. The Crookston 12U girls placed second in districts and will advance to Regions. 12UA Regions will be held in Crookston on March 1-3. Come out and show your support. The girls would very much appreciate it.

Players of the Week - Julia Buhler, Karena Longoria and Natalie Narvaez: Julia has a great work ethic and is very coachable. She has been working very hard all season, and it shows in her progression as a hockey player. Karena has a lot of potential, her talent level is high. She always does what she's asked which makes her coachable. Natalie has been working hard at practice and has always been everyones teammate, and she is not afraid to mix it up on the ice. Keep up the nice work, ladies.



