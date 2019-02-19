Crookston falls to 8-14, 5-10 Section 8AA.

Nick Garmen (Sr. G) kept Crookston in the game scoring 45 percent of their points, but the Pirates could not contain the Barnesville Trojans enough in a 53-40 loss.

Seven different Trojans (14-6, 6-4 Section 8AA) made it to the scoring sheet. Hunter Zenzen (Jr. F) led the pack with 16, Adam Tonsfeldt (So. G) added nine, Kellen Hinsz (Sr. G) contributed eight, Grant Inniger (Sr. F) and Sam Askegaard (Sr. G) each put up seven, Jason Henrickson (Sr. F) tallied four and Kaden Zenzen (Fr. F) notched two.

After Nick Garmen’s 18 points came Caden Osborn (Jr. C), who scored seven. Jaden Lubarski (Sr. F) reached six, Walker Winjum (Jr. G) provided five and Jack Garmen (Fr. F) totaled four.

The Pirates (8-14, 5-10 Section 8AA) trailed by only four, 26-22, at halftime, but the Trojans outscored Crookston by nine in the latter half to earn the 13-point win.

Barnesville grabbed their second victory over Crookston. Their first took place on January 22 when the Trojans overcame a 16-point deficit to win 66-63 in overtime.

Crookston has now lost six of their last eight games. In this skid, opponents outscored the Pirates by a combined 101 points.

The Pirates now return home for their second game in as many days on Tuesday, February 19. They will face Win-E-Mac at 7:30 p.m.

