THIEF RIVER FALLS - Crookston did just enough to get past the quarterfinals, but ultimately ran into the No. 7 team in the state, the Frazee Hornets, who eliminated the Pirates from the Section 8A Team Tournament.

The Pirates ended their team season with a record of 12-5, 5-3 Section 8A.

Fosston-Bagley W 42-36

For the Pirates, the quarterfinals presented an opportunity for revenge. During the regular season, Fosston-Bagley (12-8, 4-3 Section 8A) put an end to their 10-dual win streak with 18 straight points in the final three rounds to win 40-37. This time, there would be no comeback, and the Pirates defeated the Brawlers 42-36 to advance.



“Just the way our guys competed throughout that dual was impressive,” Pirates Head Coach Wes Hanson said. “We wrestled with a lot of confidence and got off to a great start. I’m always putting pencil to paper and trying to calculate scenarios and what should happen. Thankfully, this time, we were able to build up a big enough lead and beat those guys.”



Last time out, Crookston opened up a 15-0 lead. This time, they cruised to a 21-0 advantage.



Ethan Bowman (8th Grade 106 Pounds) won a close 5-4 decision over Keegan Senger (Fr. 106 Pounds), Carter Coauette (7th Grade 113 Pounds) pinned Mason Erickson (7th Grade 113 Pounds) in 3:52, Zach Brown (So. 120 Pounds), No. 2 in the state for 113 class, won by default and Braxton Volker (8th Grade 126 Pounds) won by fall against Christian Schmidt (Sr. 126 Pounds) in 1:24.



“Ethan Bowman got a takedown early, battled back and was able to get an escape with seven seconds left to take a lead and win the match,” Hanson said. “We had another good performance from Carter Coauette. I thought our young guys were wrestling very confident and aggressive.”



The Brawlers earned their first points with Carter Sorenson (So. 132 Pounds) pinning Cameron Weiland (So. 132 Pounds) at 3:05 to make it a 21-6 match.



In the 138-pound match, Hunter Knutson (8th Grade) took the mat for what proved to be a crucial battle. Knutson and Kaden Kappedal (Sr.) went through three periods, but remained tied 4-4.



Less than 30 seconds into overtime, Knutson captured two points for a takedown and three more for the team.



“That was a huge win,” Hanson said. “In the dual last time, he wasn’t able to pick up the win. There’s not a lot of matches where you give up two takedowns and still find a way to win. He’s strong, and he’s relentless, and he just wore that kid out.”



Cade Coauette (So. 145 Pounds) lost to Jayce Thompson (Fr. 145 Pounds) by fall in 1:45, but Lukas Meier (Sr. 152 Pounds), No. 9 in the state, grabbed the six points right back in a win by default.



Ahead 30-12, Ethan Boll (8th Grade 160 Pounds) snagged the Pirates’ third pin of the match beating Henry Burrack (Jr. 160 Pounds) by fall in 1:18.



Tyler Maruska (Sr. 170 Pounds) kept the Brawlers hopes alive pinning Damian Narvaez (Sr. 170 Pounds) at 3:17, but Damian Hodgson (Sr. 182 Pounds) clinched the victory for Crookston with a win by fall over Dane Schoenborn (So. 182 Pounds) in 3:17, and the Pirates were in command 42-18.



“Ethan Boll, another eighth grader, picked up some big team points for us, and Damian Hodgson ultimately sealing the victory was huge,” Hanson said. “A clutch performance by [Damian], and a nice win for us as a team.”



In the final three matches, Teigen Hextell (Sr. 195 Pounds) and Axel Munter (Jr. 285 Pounds) took a default win, and Jacob Lomen (Jr. 220 Pounds) pinned Blake Fee (Sr. 220 Pounds) in 3:18.



Semifinals: Frazee 61 Crookston 15



Crookston managed only three wins, and the 2018 Section 8A Champions, 2018 State Runner-Up, the current No. 7 team in the state and the No. 1-seeded team in the 2019 section tournament Frazee Hornets (10-7, 4-0 Section 8A) advanced to the finals with a 61-15 victory.



“[Frazee has] a very good program, and they do the little things right,” Hanson said. “In a lot of positions, they are technically sound. They keep in good positions, and they’re tough to score on. Overall, our guys fought hard, and we learned a few things from them.”



The Hornets, who carry five wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes, took the opening match with Jake Nagel (8th Grade 106 Pounds) pinning Bowman at 3:47.



Brown improved his season record to 34-1 when he pinned Preston Mayfield (7th Grade 113 Pounds) and tied the match 6-6.



“Zach had a nice turn for a pin, and in two matches, we were tied,” Hanson said. “So that was a good deal.”



For the Pirates, that was the last time they would stay even with Frazee. The Hornets opened a five-match run and gathered 25 points in the process. Tyler Moe (7th Grade 120 Pounds) kicked it off with a win by fall against Nolan Dans (So. 120 Pounds) in 2:38, Lukas Volstad (Jr. 126 Pounds) bested Volker by a 13-4 major decision, Weiland lost to Brock Barlund (So. 132 Pounds) 6-1, Knutson fell short against Kaden Hiemenz (So. 138 Pounds) in 21 seconds and Mason Newling (Jr. 145 Pounds) capped of the stretch pinning Cade Coauette in 50 seconds.



Trailing 31-6, Meier provided life on the Pirates’ side outlasting Ricky Roforth (Sr. 152 Pounds) 2-0. Boll then made it two in a row pinning Daniel Graham (8th Grade 160 Pounds) in 4:08.



“Lukas had a nice takedown in the first period for a ride-out, then staying on top and riding him out in the second period as well,” Hanson said. “He should have a lot of confidence going into next week. Ethan Boll is relentless. He’s quick and strong and physical. He almost had the pin [in the second period], and he was a little disappointed he didn’t have it then, so it didn’t take long in the third. He locked up a headlock and got the pin.”



The Hornets closed out the final five matches with five wins, two by default and three by fall. Brett Graham (Jr. 170 Pounds), No. 7 in the state, pinned Cade DeLeon (Fr. 170 Pounds) in 1:52, Gabe Drewes (Sr. 182 Pounds), No. 7 in the state, downed Hodgson at 27 seconds and Howard Solem (So. 285 Pounds) took care of Fee in 24 seconds.



Coleton Borah (Jr. 195 Pounds), No. 8 in the state, and Luke Tweeton (Jr. 220 Pounds), No. 2 in the state, won their respective matches by default.



Tony Malinowski (Sr. 285 Pounds), No. 3 in the state, was the only ranked wrestler who did not compete in the match against Crookston.



While the team portion of the postseason ends for Crookston, the individual competition will continue at the Section 8A Individual Tournament in their own gym. The two-day event will start on Friday, February 22.



“We’re awfully excited to wrestle in our home gym,” Hanson said. “The section tournament for wrestling is a great event. It’s a huge round for our guys. We’ve been working on peaking all season, and we hope that next week is our time.”



