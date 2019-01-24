MITE WHITE

This past weekend, the Mite White did not have any games.



Player of the Week - Kai Hoppe: Kai has been working very hard this year, and I believe he is by far our most improved player. Kai didn't play hockey last year and has been very dedicated to improving on his ability. He has been paying close attention to the details of the game and is committed to getting on the ice as much as possible. Keep up the good work, Kai. It has been fun watching how much you've improved and can’t wait to see where you’re at come the end of this year.



MITE BLUE

This last week, the Mite Blue had its first week with no games. They had a great week of practice and kept working on fine tuning their hockey skills. They have continually seen improvement with all the kids are very proud of all the kids on how well they have developed.



Player of the Week - Oliver Greendahl: Oliver has improved greatly since the start of the season. His excitement towards his own progress puts a smile on our faces. Great job, Oliver.



8U

The 8U hockey team traveled to Roseau on Saturday to play two games. The first game was a very close and exciting game to watch. Shyuh Burnette, Hailey Fritz and Peyton Demarais played awesome defense keeping the puck away from our goalie, Catelyn Maruska. The Pirates came from behind to win the game 7-6. Scoring for the Pirates: Abby Lane, Rilynn Aubol, Adley Vigness and Sydney McDonald.

The girls only had minutes between games so they took their skates off and raced to the next arena. They got on the ice and played another great game winning 4-1. Hailey Fritz, with her strong slap shot, made sure to keep the puck out of our zone. Peyton Demarais, who is quick on her feet, had some great back-checking moments. The girls were beginning to understand what offsides means as the refs were calling it in both games. Scoring for the Pirates: Rilynn Aubol, Adley Vigness and Sydney McDonald.

Sunday afternoon, the girls went over to play EGF. It was a great game for the newest girls to shine. Lauren Tull scored her very first goal of the season. It’s very exciting to see how hard work and persistence pays off. The Pirates came out on top again winning the game 13-1. Scoring for the Pirates: Lauren Tull, Kenzie Lindo, Abby Lane, Rilynn Aubol, Hailey Fritz, Adley Vigness and Sydney McDonald.

Addition to last week’s recap: Shyuh Burnette scored her first two goals of the season against TRF. Way to go, Shyuh.

Next weekend, the girls are headed to Hallock for a Jamboree. Our 8U team is the only girls team in the Jamboree. This should bring some good competition to our undefeated team.



Players of the Week - Lauren Tull and Kenzie Lindo: Lauren joined the 8U team this year as a first grader. She is a bright young girl who brings so much joy to the team. She gets out there, works hard and always has a smile on her face. Lauren looks up to her older teammates and learns something from them each time she gets on the ice. Congratulations, Lauren on a well-deserved accomplishment. Kenzie is a new member of the team this year as well. She gets on the ice and lights up with excitement. All of her skills have improved immensely since the beginning of the season. Listening to her coaches and older teammates has made her a stronger player. She is skating harder and getting after the puck, giving her the opportunities to score. Keep working hard, Kenzie, and congratulations on a job well done.



SQUIRT A

Squirt A travelled to Thief River Falls for one game this weekend, where they skated hard but came up short at the end 6-5.



Player of the Week - Wyatt Cordts: Wyatt is a great teammate and a strong forward.



SQUIRT B

Squirt B’s were up north this past weekend playing Warroad and Lake of the Woods on Saturday and Roseau on Sunday. Warroad beat Crookston 13-1 with Camren Duncan scoring the only goal, unassisted. Lake of the Woods beat Crookston 10-3 with two goals for Hudson Rick, one assisted by Wyatt Marsyla and one unassisted. Aiden Weiland scored his first of the season assisted by Jackson Fritsch and Hudson Rick. Roseau beat Crookston 7-6 in a very hard-fought, emotional game. Scoring for Crookston: three for Hudson Rick (two unassisted and one assisted by Jackson Fritsch), two for Camren Duncan (one unassisted and one assist to Wyatt Marsyla), one for Wyatt Marsyla (assisted by Jackson Fritsch).



Player of the Week - David Dauksavage: David has really progressed this season in his play. David did a really good job this weekend with his abilities on defense. He got the puck out of the zone for us and was able to find his gap control. He’s always positive on the bench and in the locker room to his teammates, he never has a negative thing to say. He kept his head up during a very emotional game in Roseau on Sunday. Keep up the hard work and positive attitude. Way to go, David.



10U

The 10U girls players and families hosted their home tournament this past weekend. The girls played five games on the weekend, and hosted a dance for all tournament attendees at the Crookston Inn. Thank you to the Crookston Inn for your generosity.

Friday, the 10U girls beat Detroit Lakes 4-0. Saturday’s games were against Red Lake Falls, who they defeated 10-3, and West Fargo, who they defeated 9-3. Sunday morning’s game was a nail-biter, which after three periods, was tied at 2-2, sending them into a 3-on-3 overtime. Just seconds into OT, Emma LaPlante scored the game-winner, which sent the girls to the championship game against the other undefeated team of the tournament, the Grand Forks Angels. In the championship game, the girls took a hard loss of 7-1, but did score the only goal on the Grand Forks team all weekend. The girls took second place in the tournament.

Scoring for the Pirates on the weekend were Katie Seaver (her first of the season), Ava Martin (1), Emmi Trostad (1), Madi Abrams (1), Adelia Weiland (2), Alexa Bartrum (3), Claire McDonald (3), Mya Bower (3) and Emma LaPlante (12).

Assists on the weekend were Mya Bower (3), Ava Martin (2), Claire McDonald (2), Katie Seaver (2), Adelia Weiland (1) and Alexa Bartrum (1).

Logan Brekken played all five games in net for the Pirates. She made 73 saves on the weekend. Logan continues to improve since stepping into the goalie role earlier in the season.



Player of the Week - The 10U Girls Team: The girls played well this weekend and put in great effort. They continue to improve in their play and have been fun to watch grow as hockey players and teammates. Keep up the good work, girls.



PEEWEE A

PeeWee A’s were off last weekend. They have games against St James Canadians, Roseau and Fargo Angels this weekend.



PEEWEE B

The PeeWee's played in Warroad and Roseau on Saturday. They played well in the morning to a very good Warroad team but ended up on the losing side 9-3. They did a lot of good things that game and had some good individual performances, but Warroad was to tough. Then they played in Roseau that afternoon, and they came out of the gates sluggish and spotted them a 6-1 lead after one period. They played much better after the first, but it was too big of a deficit to come back from and lost 10-4.



Players of the Week - Marcus Narvaez and Alex Mattson: Both these players played the best games of the season, and both were rewarded with goals. We have been trying to instill a "dump and chase" mentality, and both players have really excelled in chasing down the lose pucks and pressuring the opponents defense. I was proud of both players this weekend with there aggressiveness and don't give up attitude. I look forward to big things to come from both these guys in the future.



12U

The 12U girls were on the road this weekend for two non-district games. On Saturday evening, the 12U played the West Fargo Stampede 14U. The girls played an aggressive, fast-paced game and outshot the Stampede 21-15 but ended up losing 4-1. Scoring for Crookston was Brekken Tull, unassisted. Karlie Arthur was in net and recorded eight saves.

On Sunday, Crookston traveled to Grand Forks to play the GF Wild. Crookston dominated the game with great passing, teamwork and outshot GF 33-5, which ended in a 6-2 win. Scoring for Crookston: Reese Swanson (unassisted), Brekken Tull (assisted by Ashlyn Bailey), Morgan Nelson (unassisted), Ashlyn Bailey (unassisted), Addie Fee (assisted by Brekken Tull) and Miryah Epema (unassisted).

The 12U have this upcoming weekend off.



Player of the Week - Paige Abrahamson and Miryah Epema: Paige had the best two games of the year this past weekend. She showed great hustle, positioning and had some nice, hard shots on goal. Miryah has been working hard at practice and games, playing center and wing. Miryah positioned herself well this past weekend, and it was paid off by a nice goal against GF. Keep working hard, ladies.



BANTAM

The Crookston Bantams played three games this past week. On Thursday, Crookston lost a tough game to Red Lake Falls A team 8-1. Scoring for Crookston was Sam Stewart. Jackson Demarais assisted on the goal. Jaren Bailey had 37 saves in net.

On Saturday, Crookston beat Warroad 6-2. Scoring for Crookston were Alex Longoria (4), Zac Tahran, and Blaine Andringa. Assists went to Thor Harbott, Blaine Andringa, Nate Kelly and Alex Longoria. Jaren Bailey had 24 saves.

On Sunday, Crookston defeated Wadena's A team 7-4. Scoring for Crookston was Alex Longoria (6) and Nate Kelly. Assists went to Zac Tahran (2), Alex Longoria and Blaine Andringa. Jaren Bailey was in net stopping 39 shots.

Crookston will head to the Grand Forks tournament this weekend.



Player of the week - Drake Lord: After taking a skate to the back of his leg in the RLF game and getting 6 stitches, Drake returned to the line up this weekend and proved to his teammates just how tough he is. Drake is also a great teammate who has improved each week this season.



