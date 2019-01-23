This week's Pirates of the Week are the JV girls' basketball team, Damian Hodgson, Jake Anderson, Chris Kazmierczak, Kailee Magsam, Jacey Larson, Isabelle Herberg and the JV Treasurettes team.

Girls’ Basketball

JV Team



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “For this week’s Pirate of the Week, our selection isn't one Pirate, but instead, a whole group of them. Our JV players and coaches have had an outstanding season to date. They have 12 wins and have been playing some great basketball. This group has been hard working, fun to coach and they play the game the right way. I highly recommend coming to all home games early to see this group play before the varsity game begins.”



Wrestling

Damian Hodgson - Sr.



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “This week’s honor goes to the senior and captain, Damian Hodgson. I'm proud of the season he is having so far as well as the way he is helping lead our team. He works really hard in everything that he does, including practice and competition. He's an integral piece for our dual team and has been clutch when we need it.”



Boys’ Hockey

Jake Anderson - Sr. D



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Jake has six assists on the year for the Pirates and is a playmaker on the power play, running the top of the umbrella on our first unit. Jake is one of the most steady defenseman in the section and rarely makes a mistake. His leadership on and off the ice is second to none, and how he stepped up in the absence of a fellow senior defenseman due to injury has been incredible.”



Boys’ Basketball

Chris Kazmierczak - Sr. G



Head Coach Greg Garmen says, “‘Kaz’ has been coming off the bench and giving us some good minutes. He has been playing some good defense for the Pirates. ‘Kaz’ has also given us some outside shooting and some aggressive play around the basket.”



Girls’ Hockey

Kailee Magsam - 8th Grade G

Jacey Larson - Fr. D/G



Head Coach Tim Moe says, “Kailee is in her first year of playing hockey, and she decided she wanted to play goalie. She has been very impressive at times in JV games, and earned two wins in six varsity games. She often stays after practice to work to improve her game. Jacey saw that with two new goalies coming into the program, she could be more beneficial to the team by skating out. She has earned a varsity assist this year and has scored a goal in a JV game. She is the perfect team player and dressed as goalie last week when we were missing one of our usual goalies. She got into the game, made some saves and didn't allow a goal.”

Glistening Edge

Isabelle Herberg - Fr.



Coaches Andrea and Rachel say, "Isabelle is the newest member on the team. She continues to work hard and has shown improvement at every practice and performance. Isabelle always has a great attitude, a smile on her face and she is a joy to have on the team. Keep up the great work, Isabelle."



Treasurettes

JV Team



Head Coach Adrianne Winger says, “They ended their competition season last weekend in Pelican Rapids placing ninth. This young group of girls are so full of energy and positivity. They are always striving to learn something new and always do their best. This group is always smiling and cheering each other on. Thanks for the great season, girls.”



Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.