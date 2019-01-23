Cleary and Odor were also named the UMC Teambackers Student-Athletes of the Month for November.

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department named Isieoma Odor (R-Sr., F/C, Bloomington, Minn.) and Harrison Cleary (Jr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.) as their UMC Teambackers Student-Athletes of the Month for December. Cleary and Odor were also named the UMC Teambackers Student-Athletes of the Month for November.

Odor was selected after averaging 21.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in six games in December for the Golden Eagles. Odor shot 56.0 percent from the field, and 86.0 percent from the charity stripe. She helped the Golden Eagles to a 3-3 overall mark, including two wins over Bemidji State University, and a victory over Northern State University. Odor’s best game came with 29 points and nine rebounds at Wayne State College. She tallied 28 points and eight boards in a victory over Bemidji State Dec. 30. Odor tallied over 20 points in four games during December.

Cleary notched 26.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in six tilts for the Golden Eagles. He shot 44.0 percent from the field, 51.0 percent from beyond the arc, and a perfect 26-of-26 from the foul line. Cleary helped the Golden Eagles to victories over Minnesota State University Moorhead, and Bemidji State. Cleary tallied a career-high 47 points in the win over the Dragons Dec. 7. He also notched 33 points in the win over the Beavers Dec. 30.

The UMC Teambackers Student-Athlete Award is in the third season as a monthly award. It was made a monthly award during the 2016-17 season after being awarded on a weekly basis the prior three years.