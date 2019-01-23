Crookston improves to 6-12-1.

HALLOCK - Through eight games to start the season, the Crookston Pirates owned a 1-6-1 record. In the following six games, Crookston went 1-5 to put their record at 2-11-1. The Pirates have now won four of their last five, three of them against section opponents, which includes a 4-0 win over the Kittson County Central Bearcats.

“I thought we played really well in the first,” Pirates Head Coach Josh Hardy said. “In the second, we were dominating for long stretches. They put us on the power play, and we were able to score twice on the power play.”

Crookston (6-12-1, 4-5 Section 8A) earned their second shutout of the season behind two power play goals and a short-handed score.

Eric Delorme (Sr. F) added his team-leading 16th and 17th goals to his season resume, both of them on power plays. Jack Doda (8th Grade F) sent his fifth goal of the year to the back of the net to award the team their third short-handed goal on the season. Brock Heppner (Sr. F) rounded out the scoring with his ninth.

All scoring took place in the second period.

In the net for Crookston, Jack Ricord (Sr. G) recorded 30 saves en route to his first career shutout.

Wyatt Olsonawski (So. G) stopped 39 pucks for the Bearcats (12-4, 5-2 Section 8A).

The first period offered no offense. Delorme broke the tie with back-to-back power play goals 2:16 and 7:32 into the second frame. Heppner assisted the first, and Logan Wardner (Sr. D) and Jake Anderson (Sr. D) contributed on the second.

In the last five games, Delorme tallied six goals. After scoring two in the first six games, Delorme found his groove with 15 goals in the last 13 games.

“It’s kind of a confidence thing and getting used to who you’re playing with,” Hardy said. “[Eric] and Joey [Doda] and Brock have been good together here, and he’s really starting to find his touches as the year goes on.”

With 6:48 to play in the second period, Jack Doda notched a short-handed goal to increase the lead to 3-0. Quinn Westlake (Jr. F) earned credit for the assist. Heppner, assisted by Wardner, completed the lopsided period, and the Pirates carried a 4-0 advantage into the second intermission.

During their three game winning streak, Crookston scored four goals on the power play and three via shorthand compared to their opponents’ one with 5-on-4.

“We had to punt tonight a little bit,” Hardy said. “Ben Andringa didn’t play tonight, he was home sick. So we moved Jake over, and it was nice to get Logan Wardner back from his concussion. It’s finding wrinkles, finding what works, being able to exploit some teams’ weaknesses. That’s been good, and our penalty kill has been just solid.

The Pirates will get a chance to further climb in the section standings in their next two games against East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, the top two teams in Section 8A.

Crookston hosts EGF on Tuesday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m.

“People start to panic when we’re 3-10, or whatever, but we know in our locker room that we’re a nice team,” Hardy said. “The section record is really all that matters. Going into February, we want to be playing our best hockey, and fortunately, we get some games that we’re able to build that momentum.”

