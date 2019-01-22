Roed, a junior, swims sprint freestyle for the Dragons.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Haley Roed, a 2016 Crookston High School graduate, was among seven student-athletes from Minnesota State University Moorhead to be named as 2019 NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the league announced on Friday.

Roed, a junior, swims sprint freestyle for the Dragons.

The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate. Each student-athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wristwatch. A record number 156 student-athletes from the NSIC's 16 institutions will receive the award in its tenth year, nine more than last year's record of 147.

"I am filled with pride on how our student-athletes in the NSIC continue to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the playing field. We continue to increase the number of student-athletes that have earned the Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, which is a testament to the dedication of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators in our league. These are characteristics in which Dr. Myles Brand emphasized. I am extremely proud of all these student-athletes for their devotion to their universities, the NSIC and to their personal academic and athletic goals. I have no doubt these student-athletes will continue to achieve success in life well beyond the classroom and the competition venues," said NSIC commissioner Erin Lind.

Natalie Huntley served as the second swimming and diving member from the women’s team to earn the award. Evan Carlson, from men's, was also recognized.



MSUM Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Awards

Football

Bryce Meehl, Oakes, N.D. (Accounting)



Men's Track and Field

Evan Carlson, Britton, S.D. (Sustainability and Geographic Information Science)



Softball

Taylor Roddie, Prior Lake, Minn. (Psychology and Athletic Training)



Women's Basketball

Jacky Volkert, Arden Hills, Minn. (Health Services Administration)



Women's Soccer

Annika Greaney, Gothenburg, Sweden (Computer Science)



Women's Swimming and Diving

Natalie Huntley, Maplewood, Minn. (Elementary inclusive education)

Haley Roed, Crookston, Minn. (Biology)