Crookston drops consecutive games for the first time this season.

PARK RAPIDS - The Pirates led by one at halftime, but 15 second-half points from Park Rapids' Rilee Michaelson (Jr. C) paved the way for a Panther win, 64-56.

Michaelson's 21 points on the night led the Panthers (10-3, 6-0 Section 8AA). Kendra Coborn (Sr. G) followed with 18, and Kaisa Coborn (Sr. G) put together 12 to round out the Panthers' double-digit scorers.

"I thought, at times, we let them get away with some things that would have made it a lot more difficult for them to score," Pirates Head Coach Darin Zimmerman said. "But you got to give Park some credit. They made some big shots especially in the later part of the game."

Emma Borowicz (So. G) tallied her second 20-point game in a row and fourth on the season with 21 points to highlight the Pirates (11-5, 5-3 Section 8AA). Kylie Solheim (Sr. G) contributed 11, Hayden Winjum (Fr. G) added nine, Kasey Cwikla (Jr. G) notched seven, Dani Boyle (Jr. G) totaled four and Emma Boll (So. F) and Rachel Hefta (Sr. F) each scored two.

Each team attempted 19 shots from the foul line, and the Panthers cashed in on 12 of theirs while the Pirates made eight.

Park Rapids did their damage from inside the arc. Of their 64 points, 46 came from two-point field goals, and the Panthers made just two three-pointers. Crookston hit four treys and collected 36 points from two-point range.

Borowicz converted on a trio of three-pointers in the first half and scored 13 in the frame. The next closest Pirate was Solheim with five.

"I think [Emma] is really starting to find her rhythm," Zimmerman said. "The thing that's probably most encouraging is she's finding multiple ways to score. Whether that be an outside three-point shot, we've seen some different things out of her. She's still really good at taking the ball to the rim, and I thought she shared the ball really well."

Kendra Coborn provided the spark on the Park Rapids side going for 11 points in the opening half. Michaelson, the eventual Panther point leader, finished with six before the intermission.

The game remained close for the majority of the second half until the Panthers used free throws to pull away. Fourteen of Park Rapids' 19 total attempts occurred in the second half, and they made nine of them. Crookston attempted 11 shots from the line in the same span and hit only three as they fell by eight points in a 64-56 final.

"We talked about the need to finish," Zimmerman said. "Finish plays whether that's on offense or defense. We left a lot of points at the free throw line. Also, I'd say we had six shots point-blank, right at the rim, uncontested that we just didn't make."

The Pirates currently reside in their first legitimate slump of the season having lost three of their last four and two in a row for the first time all season.

The road does not get easier with seven of Crookston's final 10 games in the regular season coming against teams with a record over .500.

"The word that comes to mind is resolved," Zimmerman said on his team's current mentality. "You could tell that the loss hurt. You could tell they're eager to get right back on the court and fix some things. That's sort of the beauty of the basketball season: 26 games is a lot of games. We're sort of in this middle stage where we have to learn to be a little better and finish plays."

Crookston will next travel to Perham on Thursday, January 24 for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

