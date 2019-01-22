The Pirates fell short in their first overtime game of the season.

CROOKSTON - A basketball game always consists of two halves. On some occasions, those halves appear as two separate games. Such was the case in the contest between the Crookston Pirates and the Barnesville Trojans. The Pirates created a 13-point lead at halftime and a 16-point lead in the second half, but the Trojans roared all the way back to take the overtime thriller by a final of 66-63.



The Pirates still led by two with 1:33 to play, but a score from Hunter Zenzen (Jr. F) tied the game and sent it to overtime.



Adam Tonsfeldt (So. G), who earned his reputation for attacking the rim, hit the go-ahead three, the eventual game-winner, for Barnesville with a minute to play in overtime. Walker Winjum (Jr. G), who possessed the hot hand from behind the arc, took a last-chance shot with two Trojans in his face, and the ball rattled around the rim before falling harmlessly to the court.



“We didn’t stop [Tonsfeldt] down the lane too many times late,” Pirates Head Coach Greg Garmen said. “[Hunter Zenzen] gave us trouble and that led Caden [Osborn] to get a couple [fouls] in the second half. That changed our complexion on offense because we’re not a high-powered offense team by any means. In an overtime game, the margin of error is so small, and it makes a world of difference.”



Four different Barnesville players reached the double digit mark in scoring. Tonsfeldt topped the list with 15, Kellen Hinz (Sr. G) and Hunter Zenzen each tallied 12 and Sam Askegaard (Sr. G) scored 10.



The Pirates (5-8, 4-6 Section 8AA) saw a season-best performance from Winjum, who finished with 22 points. Nick Garmen (Sr. F) put up 19, Osborn (Jr. C) totaled 12, Jack Garmen (Fr. F) provided six off the bench and Brady Butt (Jr. F) contributed four.



Barnesville (8-3, 3-2 Section 8AA) finished near perfect from the free throw line going 8-for-9 and Crookston ended just above 50 percent at 6-for-11.



Crookston brought the three game early and often hitting seven of them in the opening half. Winjum hit the first of the game and Nick Garmen added a couple to help the Pirates to a 13-7 lead.

The Pirates earned a 15-point advantage from long-range with 11 three-pointers on the night compared to the Trojans’ six.



Tonsfeldt brought Barnesville closer with a layup and Askegaard made it a one point game as Crookston’s lead sat at 13-12 with 11:58 to play in the half. After an Osborn basket, Tonsfeldt and Askegaard combined for the next four points, and the Trojans led for the first time, 16-15.



Jack Garmen sunk Crookston’s fourth trey to regain the lead ahead 19-16. Osborn added another basket in the paint, and Nick Garmen banked in a three from a decent amount of length behind the arc.

Winjum and Nick Garmen extended the Pirates’ surge and scored the next nine points to cap off a 19-3 run for a 34-19 lead with 3:44 to play in the first half.



“[Walker] made a bunch early for us, and I thought he played a whale of a game,” Greg Garmen said. “We need that 'other kid' to step up and start scoring a little bit. He did it tonight, and we need to have him keep doing that.”



The Trojans outscored the Pirates 8-6 to close out the half led by Jason Henrickson (Sr. F), Kaden Zenzen (Fr. F) and Askegaard, but still trailed at the intermission 40-27.



Three minutes into the second half, Nick Garmen drilled the team’s eighth three-pointer, his fourth, and Crookston held their largest lead at 47-31.



A minute before Garmen’s trey, Osborn committed his third foul. Then with 11:53 to go, in a 50-35 game, Osborn went to the bench with four fouls.



“I thought one, [Caden] played pretty good [defense],” Greg Garmen said. “The other one, he probably got him. Then he had four and back and forth we go with him in and out. We don’t have that other big guy to come in and be able to shut people down.”



Hinz began the rally which was followed by four other players to start a 10-2 run. Tonsfeldt, Kaden Zenzen and Hunter Zenzen all played a role in the initial run. Kaden Zenzen extended the run and made it a 52-47 game, and Hinsz put the finishing touches on a 15-2 run as Barnesville came all the way back to trail 52-50 with 7:36 to play.



The Trojans’ attack took 6:20 with only Winjum recording a basket during the Pirates’ drought.



Just over two minutes later, Barnesville brought it back to even at 55-55 and took a 57-56 advantage with 4:05 remaining on a basket by Hunter Zenzen. For the first time since 10:44 left in the first half, Barnesville led.



Winjum re-energized the Crookston bench with his fifth three-pointer of the night, which brought the junior to a season-high 22 points and gave the Pirates a 61-59 lead.



After tying the game at 61-61, Barnesville held the ball and intended to take the last shot. The Trojans passed the ball around for nearly a minute, attempted two shots, neither went in and the game headed to overtime.



“We only had three fouls at the time, and I felt we could have been a little more aggressive up on the ball,” Greg Garmen said. “Kids weren’t quite thinking that way, but we kept them out. They take a late shot, didn’t hit it and we went to overtime.”



In the four minutes of extra time, neither team displayed much offense. Hinsz and Osborn traded baskets in the first two minutes, but Tonsfeldt, who missed a few three-point attempts in the first half, hit what proved to be the game-winning trey with a minute left to play.



The Pirates benefited from a missed free throw and had a chance to tie the game with 25 seconds left. Crookston came out of a time out looking for an outside shot. Winjum eventually ended up double-teamed in the corner where he heaved a desperation attempt that nearly swished for the tie. The ball hit the rim a few times and eventually fell to the hands of the Trojans. Barnesville ran out the remaining seconds and celebrated a 66-63 come-from-behind win.



“We tried to get a shooter coming out each side: baseline side and at the top,” Greg Garmen said. “Walker ended up in the deep, dark corner double-teamed and darn near hit it anyway. Not much arc on it, but he had to do it. It would’ve been nice to get to another overtime, but it didn’t happen, and on we go.”



Crookston stays home where they will take on Climax/Fisher (3-12) on Friday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.