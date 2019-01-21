The Warriors stayed undefeated on the year.

CROOKSTON - The Pirates did their best to contain the astonishing skill exhibited by the Warroad Warriors, but the No. 1 overall team in the state put on a show and defeated Crookston 16-0.



Eight Warriors (21-0) found the back of the net with the first seven doing so in the opening period. Hannah Corneliusen (Jr. F) led the way with four goals on the evening, and Genevieve Hendrickson (So. F) put together a hat trick with three.



Future Ohio State Buckeye, Quinn Kuntz (Sr. G), finished her shutout between the pipes with four saves.



In the net for Crookston (3-15-1), Grace Koshney (So. G) stopped 50 shots, a season high. The Warriors outshot the Pirates 66-4.



“It shows them where they have to get to,” Pirates Head Coach Tim Moe said on his team facing the top-ranked team in Minnesota. “If they want to have the success that they all say they want to have, they need to beat a team like this, and they need to be able to compete against them.”



Warroad came in with a clear mission: score early, score often and do not let up. The top-ranked team in the state saw seven different players combine for eight goals in the first period, and outshot the Pirates 23-2.



The pressure Warroad brought was so severe, Crookston skaters passed a chance to take a puck to the offensive zone and simply cleared it. The Warriors’ urge to score was so apparent, Kuntz prevented any icing calls and sent the puck to her teammates in the neutral zone awaiting a chance to attack.



Tahra Johnson (Jr. F) and McKenzie Oelkers (Sr. F) gave Warroad a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes. Hendrickson assisted on Johnson’s score, and Corneliusen and Katie Kotlowski (Sr. D), a future Wisconsin Badger, earned credit on Oelkers’.



Over the next four minutes, the Warriors doubled their lead with goals by Corneliusen and Kotlowski, assisted by Karlie Meeker (So. D) and Sydney Phaneuf (So. F) respectively.



Between Warroad’s fourth and fifth goal, their shot percentage finally went under 50 percent. On the 11th shot on goal with 8:08 to play in the first period, Phaneuf found the back of the net, assisted by Kotlowski, for a 5-0 advantage.



Crookston held off the Warriors for the next 2:32 before Hendrickson became the sixth player to score. Corneliusen and Oelkers received credit for the assists as Warroad took a 6-0 lead. The Warriors continued by tacking on their seventh score on their first power play goal of the game. Julianna Teske (Jr. F) did the damage, and Marlie Johnston (Jr. F) and Phaneuf assisted.



Corneliusen, assisted by Oelkers, became the first Warrior to score twice with 2:07 to play in period number one, and Warroad carried an 8-0 lead into the first intermission.



“In the first period, we were intimidated,” Moe said. “We had some kids who needed to see a game like this. When you’re playing Jamestown, even if you’re not winning, you’re not pressured like you are in a game like this. To see that they can compete that hard is only going to help us in the future.”



The Warriors called off the dogs in the second period and gave younger players on their roster ice time. It did not stop Warroad’s Johnson from scoring her second goal on the night. Madison Lavergne (Fr. F) and Lila Lanctot (7th Grade F) found their way onto the scoring sheet with assists.



Hendrickson also tallied her second score with 9:19 to play in the frame with the assist from Kotlowski.



Crookston’s bright spot of the night occurred when Dillynn Wallace broke away from the pack and took a one-on-one to the net, but could not connect. The Pirates’ also closed the half killing a power play and escaped trailing 10-0.



“Dillynn’s got so much potential, so much skill, she just has to see she can use it and can do positive things,” Moe said. “I thought that was a great thing for her to get that opportunity.”



Lavergne etched her name as a goal-scorer and made it an 11-0 game to kick off the final period. Corneliusen completed a hat trick effort for a 12-0 score, assisted by Oelkers. Hendrickson followed suit with her third goal, Corneliusen notched her fourth goal of the contest with 9:37 to play and Warroad led 14-0.



Kotlowski put in her second score, assisted by Tiffani Foster (Sr. F), and Foster came right back to cap off the scoring for a 16-0 lead. Phaneuf took credit for the final assist of the game.



“[Warroad] is always moving, always making you defend everywhere,” Moe said. “Then, they’re relentless. Once they get a puck to the net, there’s four kids on the net trying to get that rebound. They are the best team in Minnesota, Class A or Class AA, without a doubt in my mind. For us to compete against that and do some positive things, I think we can build on that in the future.”



The Pirates will stay home and host Morris-Benson on Friday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Crookston defeated Morris-Benson 6-3 earlier in the season.



Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.