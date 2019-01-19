Eight Pirates placed in the Air Force/National Guard Prowler Invite.

THIEF RIVER FALLS - Zach Brown won three matches at the Air Force/National Guard Prowler Invite in Thief River Falls en route to his third tournament championship on the year. Brown improves to 26-1 on the season with his only loss coming in the championship match of the Big Bear Tournament in December.

Ethan Bowman, Lukas Meier, Nolan Dans, Damian Hodgson, Cameron Weiland, Braxton Volker and Ethan Boll all finished in the top eight in their respective weights. As a team, Crookston finished in eighth place out of 17 teams with 79.5 points. Detroit Lakes took the title of tournament champions collecting 181.5 points.

Zach Brown (So. 113 Pounds) - 1st Place

First Round: Bye

Quarterfinals: W by Fall 1:04 over Deagen Captain

Semifinals: W by Decision 8-2 over Griffin Lundeen

Championship: W by Major Decision 10-1 over Easton McCrory

Ethan Bowman (8th Grade 106 Pounds) - 4th Place

First Round: Bye

Quarterfinals: W by Major Decision 10-2 over David Revering

Semifinals: L by Major Decision 12-0 to Tony Olson

Third Place Match: L by Major Decision to Jacob Blair



Lukas Meier (Sr. 152 Pounds) - 4th Place

First Round: W by Tech Fall 4:49 (16-1) over Thad Schlauderaff

Quarterfinals: W by Fall 1:53 over Nik Gardin

Semifinals: L by Major Decision 11-2 to Chance Hinrichs

Third Place Match: L by Major Decision 14-4 to Cole Johnson



Nolan Dans (So. 120 Pounds) - 5th Place

First Round: L by Major Decision 10-2 to Carson Wold

Consolation Quarterfinals: W by Fall 3:24 over Alex Lancto

Consolation Semifinals: L by Tech Fall 4:09 (17-1) to Caden Koziol

Fifth Place Match: W by Injury Default over Levi Qualley

Damian Hodgson (Sr. 170 Pounds) - 7th Place

First Round: W by Decision 7-0 over Joe Klein

Quarterfinals: L by Fall 2:38 to Ian Frenzel

Consolation Semifinals: L by Fall 2:16 to Matthew Jeska

Seventh Place Match: W by Decision 6-0 over Gabe Horgeshimer



Cameron Weiland (So. 126 Pounds) - 8th Place

First Round: W by Fall 5:29 over Cody Sele

Quarterfinals: L by Fall 1:51 to Joe Hudson

Consolation Quarterfinals: W by Decision 5-4 over Owen Seitz

Consolation Semifinals: L by Fall 2:51 to Carter Rettke

Seventh Place Match: L by Fall 3:24 to Jason Koehn



Braxton Volker (8th Grade 132 Pounds) - 8th Place

First Round: L by Fall 1:56 to Trever Arceneau

Consolation Quarterfinals: L by Fall 1:35 to Logan Schleske

Seventh Place Match: L by Fall 1:48 to Aiden Duffy



Hunter Knutson (8th Grade 138 Pounds) - DNP

First Round: L by Fall 1:16 to Darren Roth

Consolation First Round: Bye

Consolation Quarterfinals: L by Fall 1:41 to Brandon Zuniga



Ethan Boll (8th Grade 160 Pounds) - 8th Place

First Round: W by Fall 1:55 over Hayden Captain

Quarterfinals: L by Tech Fall 4:28 (17-1) to Zane Swanson

Consolation Quarterfinals: Bye

Consolation Semifinals: L by Fall 4:41 to Matthew Ziebell

Seventh Place Match: L by Major Decision 14-5 to Brennen Sather



Crookston next wrestles in a week at the Grand Rapids Tournament on Saturday, January 26. The tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.