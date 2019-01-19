Eight Pirates placed in the Air Force/National Guard Prowler Invite.
THIEF RIVER FALLS - Zach Brown won three matches at the Air Force/National Guard Prowler Invite in Thief River Falls en route to his third tournament championship on the year. Brown improves to 26-1 on the season with his only loss coming in the championship match of the Big Bear Tournament in December.
Ethan Bowman, Lukas Meier, Nolan Dans, Damian Hodgson, Cameron Weiland, Braxton Volker and Ethan Boll all finished in the top eight in their respective weights. As a team, Crookston finished in eighth place out of 17 teams with 79.5 points. Detroit Lakes took the title of tournament champions collecting 181.5 points.
Zach Brown (So. 113 Pounds) - 1st Place
First Round: Bye
Quarterfinals: W by Fall 1:04 over Deagen Captain
Semifinals: W by Decision 8-2 over Griffin Lundeen
Championship: W by Major Decision 10-1 over Easton McCrory
Ethan Bowman (8th Grade 106 Pounds) - 4th Place
First Round: Bye
Quarterfinals: W by Major Decision 10-2 over David Revering
Semifinals: L by Major Decision 12-0 to Tony Olson
Third Place Match: L by Major Decision to Jacob Blair
Lukas Meier (Sr. 152 Pounds) - 4th Place
First Round: W by Tech Fall 4:49 (16-1) over Thad Schlauderaff
Quarterfinals: W by Fall 1:53 over Nik Gardin
Semifinals: L by Major Decision 11-2 to Chance Hinrichs
Third Place Match: L by Major Decision 14-4 to Cole Johnson
Nolan Dans (So. 120 Pounds) - 5th Place
First Round: L by Major Decision 10-2 to Carson Wold
Consolation Quarterfinals: W by Fall 3:24 over Alex Lancto
Consolation Semifinals: L by Tech Fall 4:09 (17-1) to Caden Koziol
Fifth Place Match: W by Injury Default over Levi Qualley
Damian Hodgson (Sr. 170 Pounds) - 7th Place
First Round: W by Decision 7-0 over Joe Klein
Quarterfinals: L by Fall 2:38 to Ian Frenzel
Consolation Semifinals: L by Fall 2:16 to Matthew Jeska
Seventh Place Match: W by Decision 6-0 over Gabe Horgeshimer
Cameron Weiland (So. 126 Pounds) - 8th Place
First Round: W by Fall 5:29 over Cody Sele
Quarterfinals: L by Fall 1:51 to Joe Hudson
Consolation Quarterfinals: W by Decision 5-4 over Owen Seitz
Consolation Semifinals: L by Fall 2:51 to Carter Rettke
Seventh Place Match: L by Fall 3:24 to Jason Koehn
Braxton Volker (8th Grade 132 Pounds) - 8th Place
First Round: L by Fall 1:56 to Trever Arceneau
Consolation Quarterfinals: L by Fall 1:35 to Logan Schleske
Seventh Place Match: L by Fall 1:48 to Aiden Duffy
Hunter Knutson (8th Grade 138 Pounds) - DNP
First Round: L by Fall 1:16 to Darren Roth
Consolation First Round: Bye
Consolation Quarterfinals: L by Fall 1:41 to Brandon Zuniga
Ethan Boll (8th Grade 160 Pounds) - 8th Place
First Round: W by Fall 1:55 over Hayden Captain
Quarterfinals: L by Tech Fall 4:28 (17-1) to Zane Swanson
Consolation Quarterfinals: Bye
Consolation Semifinals: L by Fall 4:41 to Matthew Ziebell
Seventh Place Match: L by Major Decision 14-5 to Brennen Sather
Crookston next wrestles in a week at the Grand Rapids Tournament on Saturday, January 26. The tournament starts at 10 a.m.
