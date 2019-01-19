Minnesota Crookston improves to 10-8 (5-7 NSIC).

CROOKSTON, Minn. – Minnesota Crookston used a huge second quarter run to coast to victory over the Upper Iowa Peacocks by a score of 75-64. Minnesota Crookston improves to 10-8 (5-7 NSIC) with Saturday’s win. Upper Iowa falls to 3-17 (0-12 NSIC) with today’s loss.

The Golden Eagles were led offensively by Isieoma Odor (R-Sr., F/C, Bloomington, Minn.) with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. Odor was 8-out-of-21 from the field and 4-out-of-4 from the free throw line.

Abby Guidinger (So., G/F, Waukesha, Wis.) tallied 16 points, seven assist, and five rebounds. Guidinger was 8-out-of-12 shooting on the day. Paige Cornale Fr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.) chimed in with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field.

The Golden Eagles were 31-out-of-68 for 45.6 percent from the field. They were 5-out-of-16 for 31.3 percent from the three-point line. Minnesota Crookston was also 8-out-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Upper Iowa was 22-out-of-66 for 33.3 percent from the field. The Peacocks were 5-out-of-15 for 33.3 percent from behind the three-point line. They were 15-out-of-16 from the free-throw line.

The Peacocks were led offensively by Bekka Pierson who had 13 points along with four rebounds. Haley Martin also had 10 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Golden Eagles out rebounded the Peacocks 43-36.

The Golden Eagles won tip-off but both teams struggled to initially put points on the board. After two minutes and thirty seconds Kylie Post (Fr., G, Corcoran, Minn.) put Minnesota Crookston on the board with a layup. Ally Fink finally got the Peacocks on the board and tied the game at 2-2 with just over four minutes played in the game. After a media timeout with a little under four minutes left to play Minnesota Crookston and Upper Iowa were tied 4-4. Amber Schoenicke (Jr., F/C, Marshall, Wis.) put the Golden Eagles back out in front with a layup after the timeout. Upper Iowa responded by jumping out to a 12-8 lead. At the end of the first quarter Upper Iowa led Minnesota Crookston 14-10.

Kylie Post put the Golden Eagles on the board to start the second quarter off then made a jumper which tied things at 14-14. Isieoma Odor made a short jumper to give the Golden Eagles a 16-14 lead with just under three minutes played in the second quarter. Upper Iowa responded with two three-pointers which gave them a 20-16 lead. Shortly after that Minnesota Crookston took a media timeout with six minutes and fifty-seven seconds left in the second quarter. The Golden eagles looked to Isieoma Odor in the post, two layers from her and a short jumper from Abby Guidinger had things tied at 22-22. Paige Cornale gave the Golden Eagles the lead after making a short jumper. The Golden Eagles offense settled down and went on a big 16-2 run. With a little over two minutes left in the second quarter the Golden Eagles jumped out to a big 32-22 lead. At the end of the second quarter the Golden eagles led Upper Iowa 36-27.

Isieoma Odor made a contested layup t open the third quarter up. The Peacocks came out and cut the deficit to just 40-36 with a little more than three minutes played in the third quarter. Paige Weakley (Jr., G/F, Kearney, Mo.) added a three-pointer and Paige Cornale added five points as well which pushed the Minnesota Crookston lead to 51-36. At the end of the third quarter Minnesota Crookston led Upper Iowa 53-38.

Guidinger scored the first points of the fourth quarter for either side. Odor and Guidinger came up with some big shots to increase the Golden Eagles lead. After a media timeout with seven minutes remaining the Golden Eagles led Upper Iowa 59-46. After the timeout Kylea Praska (Fr., G, Thief River Falls, Minn.) made a contested three-pointer to extend the Minnesota Crookston lead. With just under five minutes left Minnesota Crookston held a 64-51 lead over Upper Iowa. After a big jumper from Abby Guidinger and a three-pointer from Paige Weakley the Golden Eagles led the Peacocks 72-57 with just over two minutes in the game. The final score was Minnesota Crookston 75 Upper Iowa 64.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Fri, Jan. 25 against University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.