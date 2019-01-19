The Pirates fell to 3-14-1.

JAMESTOWN - The Pirates looked to avenge an overtime loss last time out against Jamestown, but the Blue Jays brought a potent offense and beat Crookston 7-0. Jamestown (5-10-1) tagged the Pirates (3-14-1) for two goals in the first, two in the second and three in the third.



Jamestown was led by Ella Roaldson, Alexis Kirkeby and Abby Grounds who each found the back of the net twice.



Erin Anderson stopped 16 pucks in the net for Jamestown, and the Crookston starting goalie, Kailee Magsam, saved 26. Jada Nelson relieved Anderson in the third period and recorded three saves.



Roaldson opened the scoring halfway through the first period, and Grounds doubled the lead with 52 seconds to play in the frame. Kendra Paiement added on for a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the second period, and Roaldson followed 2:24 later with her second score on the day.



The wheels came off for Crookston in the final period as the Blue Jays tacked on three more goals. Kirkeby notched the first score eight seconds into play and completed her multi-goal day seven minutes later. Grounds rounded out the scoring and finished off a 7-0 win for Jamestown.

The loss serves as Crookston's sixth shutout defeat of the season.



The Pirates return home for their next game against Warroad on Monday, January 21. The puck drops at 5 p.m.

