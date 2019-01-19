Crookston has won three of its last four.

CROOKSTON - The Pirates' offense is beginning to heat up. After putting up six on the road against Detroit Lakes four days ago, six different Crookston players scored against the Northern Lakes Lightning on their way to a 7-1 victory.



“I feel like we’re starting to build a little momentum here,” Pirates Head Coach Josh Hardy said. “These are hard games to get up for. It’s not a section game, and in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t really mean anything. For us to come out and to put up a performance like that is really good to see.”



Eric Delorme (Sr. F) notched his 14th and 15th goals on the season to headline the offense. Noah Kiel (So. D) scored his first career varsity goal, and Jack Doda (8th Grade Forward), Brock Heppner (Sr. F), Ben Andringa (Jr. F) and Quinn Westlake (Jr. F) each found the back of the net for the Pirates.



Noah Dragseth (So. G) started between the pipes for Crookston (5-12-1) and saved 18 shots. In his last two starts, Dragseth owns a 97.3 save percentage (37-of-38).



On the Lightning's (3-12-1) side, Hunter Nybakken (So. F) provided the only goal. Sam LeMieur (Jr. G) stopped 27 shots in the net.



The puck spent equal time in each team’s possession throughout the first nine minutes of the opening period, but both sides only combined for four shots on goal.



Kiel put an end to the drought with the Pirates’ second shot on goal, and Crookston led 1-0. The goal ricocheted off the right pipe, went into the net and served as Kiel’s first of the season and his career.



“Noah just kind of walked off the wall, threw one at the net, the goalie was screened and Noah put a good shot on net and scored,” Hardy said.



Just over a minute later, Doda crashed the net looking for a rebound and buried his fourth score of the year. Jake Anderson (Sr. D) earned credit for the assist and Crookston led 2-0.



With the offense getting into a groove, Delorme capped off a successful first period for the Pirates and made it a 3-0 game on his team-leading 14th goal. Doda and Ben Andringa (Jr. F) each took the assists.



Although his team led by three after one, Hardy did not express fondness over his team’s play thus far.



“I really wasn’t pleased with the way we played in the first period offensively,” Hardy said. “Even up 3-0, I thought we were pretty lackadaisical in our own zone. After the first period, we talked microscope and telescope. Microscope: we’re up 3-0, and we’re feeling good about that. Telescope: we play like this against a better team in the section, and we’re in trouble.”



Crookston’s offense did not explode as they did in the first period, but it did not matter as Northern Lakes mustered only three shots on net in the second period.



Heppner expanded on the commanding lead and, assisted by Delorme, scored for the eighth time this year, and the Pirates looked well on their way to their first consecutive wins of the season ahead 4-0.



Heading into the second intermission, Heppner felt pleased with the team’s defensive effort.



“It’s huge for us because we kind of struggled in the [defensive] zone this year,” Heppner said. “I think we just tightened up and won battles.”



After Northern Lakes committed a penalty of too many players on the ice, Andringa, receiving help from Delorme and Jake Anderson, became the fifth different Pirate to score at 9:36 to go in the final frame and increased the lead to 5-0.



The Lightning finally got one past Dragseth when Nybakken ended Crookston’s shutout bid with 5:44 to play. The assist wen to Shane Donovan (Jr. F).



Delorme padded his stat sheet and found the back of the net for a 6-1 advantage. Jake Anderson contributed his third assist of the contest, and Gavin Anderson (So. D) made his way onto the scoring sheet with his first assist of the season.



Jake Anderson owns six assists this year after scoring half that number against Northern Lakes. Hardy hopes the senior defenseman’s productivity results in a goal before the season’s end.



“I’d love to see Jake get a goal,” Hardy said. “He plays so much, and he just can’t quite find the net. On the goal Jack scored, Jack said he let [the puck] sit there because he thought it was going to go in, and Jake was going to get a goal. Jake’s just a kid who works hard. Up and down the ice, he’s responsible and he’s smart.”



The Pirates could not punish another power play, but seven seconds after Northern Lakes earned their fifth skater back, Westlake sent the team’s seventh goal past LeMieur. Doda tallied his second assist of the day on Westlake's second career goal.



Hardy felt his players executed when it came to scoring in the manner he feels the team is best suited for.



“We kept doing what we do well, and that’s get pucks to the net and get there for rebounds,” Hardy said. “Brock had one banging it home, Jack had one close and those are the types of goals this team can score. We’re not going to score a ton of pretty goals. We need to grind those goals out, and it was nice to see a bunch of different guys get involved tonight.”



Crookston finished off the final three minutes and celebrated their second win in a row. In the last two games, the Pirates have scored 13 goals.



Heppner believes Crookston could be clicking at an opportune moment as the Pirates will play five more section games before the playoffs.



“It’s a perfect time for everything to start coming together,” Heppner said. “We’re just playing well in the [defensive] zone and scoring more goals which is huge for us.”



The Pirates will head to Kittson County Central for their next matchup on Tuesday, January 22. Start time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

