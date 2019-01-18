Also featured: Nick Garmen is 12 points away from 1,000 in his career and boys' hockey has a chance to make a move in the section standings.

Girls’ Basketball

11-3, 5-2 Section 8AA, 4th in Section 8AA North



The Crookston Pirates are in the middle of one of the best seasons Crookston sports has seen in a while. In 14 games, the Pirates own a point differential of plus-220 and tallied nine wins by double digit points.

Something to consider comes in the form of strength of schedule, which was alluded to in last week’s column. Crookston’s opponents’ records combines for 75-116. Five of their opponents’ records currently sit at .500 or better: Red Lake Falls (8-7), East Grand Forks (10-4), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (10-6), Hibbing (12-2) and Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (7-7).

The Pirates are 3-3 against those five teams after beating Red Lake Falls, BGMR, losing to EGF, Hibbing and splitting with DGF.

In the latter half of the season, Crookston will face teams with a combined record of 111-51 including five Section 8AA teams above .500.



Wrestling

11-3, 4-1 Section 8A, 1st in Section 8A



The Pirates dropped their first dual since December 11, 2018. Before their 40-37 loss to Fosston-Bagley, Crookston won 10 duals in a row which allowed them to climb atop the Section 8A standings.

Of those with at least 20 matches this season, Crookston’s top three wrestlers are Zach Brown (23-1), Ethan Bowman (20-6), and Damian Hodgson (18-7).

Brown (So. 113 Pounds), a state-qualifier last year, has yet to be pinned this season while winning by fall 10 times. Brown’s only loss came by a 4-2 decision in the Big Bear Tournament Championship Match.

Bowman (8th Grade 106 Pounds) has proven to be a reliable lead-off man at 106 pounds. Most of Bowman’s wins come via pin, nine, but the eighth grader also boasts a 4-0 record in major decisions (win by 8-14 points).

After just falling short of a state appearance in 2018, Damian Hodgson (Sr. 160 Pounds) is on a mission to break through this time. Hodgson has tallied a 10-3 record in matches decided by a pin, but also possesses stamina to last a full three defensive periods with a 5-2 record in decisions (win by 1-7 points).

Girls’ Hockey

3-13-1, 2-4 Section 8A, 5th in Section 8A



Despite the team record, Catherine Tiedemann (So. F) is having quite the season. The sophomore leads the team in goals with 13, one short of her total a season ago, 14.

Tiedemann has scored multiple goals five times this season including Crookston’s most recent contest against Park Rapids. Tiedemann tied the game in the first period and won it in overtime.

An even more impressive stat regarding her 13 goals this year: the forward went four straight games without a goal before her two against Park Rapids. That has not happened for her since a four game stretch from December 12 to December 21 of 2017.



Boys’ Basketball

4-7, 3-5 Section 8AA, 5th in Section 8AA North



Crookston earned a rewarding, come-from-behind win against Park Rapids to end a four game losing streak. The Pirates outscored the Panthers 20-2 in the final five minutes and won 55-44.

Additionally, Nick Garmen (Sr. F) notched 27 points which gave him 988 in his career as a Pirate. The senior will get a chance to achieve the mark of 1,000 career points when Crookston takes on Wadena-Deer Creek on the road on Friday, January 18.



Boys’ Hockey

4-12-1, 3-5 Section 8A, 8th in Section 8A



Compared to a 15-12 record last season and a Section 8A Semifinals appearance, this season probably did not meet expectations. Losing seven seniors did not help.

On the bright side, the Pirates still have eight games to play, six of which are against section opponents.

Crookston took a step in the right direction defeating a section foe, Detroit Lakes, on the road on January 15.

Their most difficult remaining section games come against East Grand Forks (13-4, 4-0) and Thief River Falls (11-4-2, 6-0), the top two teams in Section 8A.

The other four section games will be Kittson Central (10-3, 5-1), Lake of the Woods (6-10, 3-5) and Red Lake Falls (3-7, 1-5) twice; four winnable games.

Winning those four games should allow the Pirates to leapfrog Bagley/Fosston (5-8, 3-3) and Lake of the Woods into the six seed, which would result in a first round bye for the playoffs.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

