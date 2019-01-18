Crookston falls to 11-4 on the season.

ADA - The Crookston Pirates may have been playing a single-A school, but this single-A school, the Ada-Borup Cougars, happened to be ranked sixth in the state. The Cougars scored the first 13 points of the game and led by as much as 23. Crookston (11-4) cut the deficit to 10, but it proved too little too late, and Ada-Borup (11-1) went on to win 59-47.



“We didn’t start very well,” Pirates Head Coach Darin Zimmerman said. “Ada did, give them credit. We were kind of flat I thought. We moved the ball okay, but we didn’t run great offense and get very good looks in those opening minutes.”



Emma Borowicz (So. G) scored 22 points on the night with 16 of them coming in final 8:25 of the game. Kylie Solheim (Sr. G) and Dani Boyle (Jr. G) each notched five, Rachel Hefta (Sr. F), Gretchen Theis (Jr. G) and Kasey Cwikla (Jr. G) all recorded three and Emma Boll (So. F) finished with two free throws.

Crookston hit a season-high eight three-pointers, but finished 5-for-12 from the free throw line.



All but two of the Cougars’ points came from four players. Kora Kritzberger (Jr. F) led the way with 18, Mariah McKeever (Sr. G) tallied 15, Maddie Smart (Jr. F) contributed 13 and Ivy Johnson (Sr. F) scored 10.

The Cougars used 25 two-point field goals, primarily scored in the paint, to rack up 84.7 percent of their points. They also struggled from the line with a 50 percent (6-for-12) performance, but managed to score more points against the Pirates than any other team this season.



Ada-Borup capitalized on nearly every possession to start the game, and Crookston struggled to get off a shot. In the first four minutes, the Cougars amassed a 13-0 run led by Smart and Kritzberger.



The Cougars swarmed the Pirates and hardly allowed them in the paint. After each missed shot or turnover by Crookston, Ada-Borup hurried across the court and scored on transition.



“Part of it, especially when the game started, was they were just working a little harder than us,” Zimmerman said. “We were on a rebound, got caught kind of looking a little bit, they’d get that ball in transition and all of a sudden, they’d get their two against our one.”



Borowicz ended the drought for Crookston dribbling along the baseline and cashing in on a reverse layup. Down 15-4, Theis hit the team’s first three and cut the deficit to 15-7.



Ada-Borup countered with a 6-0 run with points coming from in the paint. Kritzberger capped off the surge with a basket and helped the Cougars to a 23-7 lead with 8:20 to play in the half.



Crookston’s offense began to click as they found a path to the rim. Borowicz drove and put in a layup while fouled. The sophomore did not complete the three-point play, but on the next possession, Boyle banked in a three-pointer, and the Pirates trailed 23-12.



After a pair of free throws, Winjum found a lane to the rim and put in a layup to bring Crookston within 11 with five minutes left in the opening half. Winjum repeated her act and scored under the rim again with 3:37 to play and made it a 28-16 game.



Crookston allowed only four points in the final 3:30 and ended the half on a 36-second defensive possession in which the Cougars came up empty. Ada-Borup still sat in control up 32-16.



McKeever kicked off the second half with four straight points and the Cougars led by 20 for the first time on the night.



Unable to break through the defense, Hefta took a shot from behind the arc and watched her first career three-point basket swish through the net. Cwikla followed with a trey of her own, and Crookston diminished the lead down to 16 at 38-22 with 15:19 to play.



“We got a little bit better on the defensive end,” Zimmerman said on improved play in the second half. “We just ran better offense. We actually set good screens, and we moved the ball around. The easy thing to say is we just made more shots, which is true, but the reason we made more shots is because we ran good offense.”



Ada-Borup always had an answer which usually involved attacking the rim as the Cougars tallied only one three-pointer all game. Kritzberger scored four in a row, and Johnson followed suit which finished a 9-2 run and increased the lead to 47-24, the Cougars’ largest lead of the night.



After scoring six points in the first half, Emma Borowicz scored over half of the Pirates’ second-half points with 16. It began with an old-fashion three-point play followed by a shot from behind the arc. Borowicz added her second trey of the game with 4:10 to play, and the Pirates turned a once 23-point deficit into a 53-39 game.



“In the second half, [Emma] shot the ball a lot better,” Zimmerman said. “Give credit to our team too. They set good screens for her, and they got her passes that she’s capable of doing things with.”



Borowicz added two more three-pointers in the final four minutes, but Ada-Borup’s lead proved too large as the Cougars closed out a 59-47 win.



This game commenced a grueling schedule for the Pirates in their latter half of the season. After the Cougars, Crookston’s next 12 games to complete the regular season feature teams with a combined record of 100-50.



“We just got to play more of a 36-minute game,” Zimmerman said. “We were really good, I thought, for the last 11 minutes. That’s probably the team we’re accustomed to seeing, and that’s the type of effort and execution we need to have going down this last bit of January and into February.”



Coming in to the contest, the Pirates owned a record of 3-0 following a loss. They will look to continue that trend when they head to Park Rapids on Tuesday, January 22. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

