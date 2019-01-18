Nick Garmen's 23 points on the night puts the senior at 1,011 for his career.

WADENA - Nick Garmen (Sr. F) averages 20.9 points per game this season, and the senior entered the game against Wadena-Deer Creek 12 shy of 1,000 on his career. Garmen's 23 points along with Caden Osborn's (Jr. C) 25 points made up for 73.8 percent of the Crookston Pirates' points on the night in a 65-52 win over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.

After Osborn and Garmen on the Pirate (5-7) scoring sheet came Walker Winjum (Jr. G) with six, Brady Butt (Jr. F) and Chris Kazmierczak (Sr. G) both at four and Jack Garmen (Fr. F) with three.

Ten different Wolverines (5-9) recorded points, but only Steven Thomas (Sr. C) put up double digits at 11. Zach Shaw (So. G) notched nine, and Bereket Loer and Cade Kapphahn tallied eight apiece.

Garmen reached the milestone in the final minutes of the first half, and Crookston went in for the intermission ahead 44-31. The two squads matched each other in the second half with 21 points each allowing the Pirates to finish off their second straight win.

Nick Garmen, a fourth-year player, has scored at least 20 points in half of the Pirates' games this season and reached 30 on two occasions. The senior leads the team with 251 points over 12 games.

Pirates Head Coach Greg Garmen could not be reached to offer comments on the game.

Crookston will try to win three in a row for the first time this season when they face Barnesville at home on Tuesday, January 22. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

