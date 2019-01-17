Crookston owns a record of 11-3.

CROOKSTON - The Crookston Pirates came in to their match against Fosston-Bagley in the midst of a 10 dual win streak. The Pirates led by 15 with three matches to go, but the Brawlers put together 18 unanswered points to take the match in the last round by a final of 40-37.

"I thought our guys fought so hard," Pirates Head Coach Wes Hanson said. "For it to come right down to the last match, it was really exciting for us. Every little bit matters. Even though it comes down to the last match, there's a lot of things along the way that could've went differently. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way, but I think our guys should feel proud of themselves for the way they competed."



Ethan Bowman (8th Grade 106 Pounds) kicked off the match with a defensive battle against Keegan Senger (Fr. 106 Pounds). With the match tied entering the third period, Bowman took a 4-2 lead and held on for the decision win.



In the 113-pound match, Carter Coauette (7th Grade) commanded, eventually pinned Mason Erickson (7th Grade) in 3:01 and Crookston led 9-0. The pin was Coauette's second this season.



The Pirates expanded on their advantage to 15-0 when no one from Fosston-Bagley went out to meet Zach Brown (So. 120 Pounds), and Brown won by default.



The Brawlers put themselves on the board down 15-6 with Christian Schmidt (Sr. 126 Pounds) winning by fall over Nolan Dans (So. 120 Pounds) in 4:22. Braxton Volker (8th Grade 132 Pounds) earned the six points right back pinning Kaden Kappedal (Sr. 132 Pounds) in 1:54, six seconds before the conclusion of the first period.

Volker celebrated his 11th pin of the season.

"Braxton is very athletic, and he has a good feel on the mat," Hanson said. "[Kappedal] was trying to get a little overaggressive with a pinning hold, and Braxton was able to slip it and put him on his back. He's very good at using his weight and strength to pick up pins when he gets the opportunity."



Fosston-Bagley began another run which started with a win by fall for Carter Sorenson (So. 138 Pounds) over Cameron Weiland (So. 138 Pounds) at 3:19. Jayce Thompson (Fr. 145 Pounds) made it 10 straight points with an 8-0 major decision over Hunter Knutson (8th Grade 145 Pounds), and the Brawlers trailed 21-16.



Lukas Meier (Sr. 152 Pounds) nearly earned a pin a couple times, but Gabe Merry (Sr. 152 Pounds) avoided surrendering six points and went the distance. Meier settled for a 9-1 major decision win and four team points.



With Crookston leading 25-16, Ethan Boll (8th Grade 160 Pounds) put the Pirates back ahead by 15 with his team-leading 12th pin of the year and beat Henry Burrack (Jr. 160 Pounds) in 2:59.

"That was a very good kid [Ethan] beat," Hanson said. "Ethan is really feeling good at 160 pounds. He's so quick and explosive. It was fun to see him score on some nice offensive attacks from his feet which is huge against a quality opponent. For him to have the lead and pick up the pin was just awesome."

Tyler Maruska (Sr. 170 Pounds) cut the deficit to nine by pinning Cade DeLeon (Fr. 170 Pounds) in 1:31, and Damian Hodgson (Sr. 182 Pounds) delivered a crucial pin over Dane Schoenborn (Sr. 182 Pounds) at 3:23 to make it a 37-22 match with three matches to go.

The win by fall served as Hodgson's 11th on the season.

"For it to be senior night for us, and the way that our seniors went out tonight was just awesome," Hanson said. "Damian's match was definitely one that we needed, and it was a close contest. [Schoenborn] got a little overaggressive, and Damian's pretty good at making people pay for mistakes. Once he was able to get him to his back, it didn't take him long."



The Pirates forfeited the 195 and 220-pound matches by default to Teigen Hextell (Sr.) and Jacob Lemen (Jr.) respectively, and Crookston led 37-34 heading into the final match, the 285-pound class.



Blake Fee (Sr. 285 Pounds), a first-year wrestler, was originally listed to compete at 220 pounds, but Hanson elected to bump Fee to the heavyweight match against Axel Munter (Jr.).

"Last year when we dualed these guys, their 220-pounder was able to beat us in the dual, and I know from experience, he's a very quality wrestler," Hanson said. "As coaches, we thought it might give us the best opportunity going up to the heavyweight class."

Fee and Munter stayed in neutral position for the entirety of the first and second period. Fee nearly earned a takedown in the third, then, with 30 seconds to go in the final period, Munter took down Fee and pinned the senior moments later to win the match by fall in 5:32.

The win electrified the Fosston-Bagley bench as they celebrated a 40-37 team victory.

"We just wanted [Blake] to stay in good position, and we wanted one opportunity to try to win the match and the dual," Hanson said. "We felt [Munter] might try to get aggressive, and we almost had one late in the third. [Munter] is a very good kid and was able to get a body lock and take Blake to his back. For Blake to fight as hard as he did against a guy that large, I'm really proud of him."



Crookston drops to 11-3 on the year, and Fosston-Bagley improves to 8-4. The Pirates will next wrestle at the Thief River Falls Tournament on Saturday, January 19. The Tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.