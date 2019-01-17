They raised approximately $650,000 since 2000.

The Crookston Pirate Boosters continues to fill a vital role when it comes to making sure Crookston High School athletic teams have the equipment, gear and uniforms they need in order to be as successful as they can possibly be.

That was the word from Charles “Corky” Reynolds this week, a longtime boosters member and a current member of the group’s executive committee. Speaking to the Crookston School Board, Reynolds said that since 2000, the boosters have raised approximately $650,000 for Pirate athletic teams.



History, background

The Pirate Boosters got their start in 1987, launched by John Peters and Howard Reitmeier. Reynolds said it was “very low key” in those early days, and if $5,000 was donated in a given year it was considered a success. But at some point, things maybe became a bit too low key, and then Athletic Director Dave Kuehn approached Reynolds and others about “rebooting” the group. “We’d solicit individuals to contribute with the sole purpose of enhancing athletics,” Reynolds recalled. “There would be no involvement with coaches or schedules, we’d just raise money for equipment and other capital investments in teams…that’s it.”

How it’s worked for many years is Activities Director Greg Garmen solicits a list of needs from every Pirate athletic coach for the coming year. Although Pirate athletics comprise about 2 percent of the district’s general fund budget each year, Reynolds and Garmen said that without the boosters things would likely get pretty tight when it comes to keeping up on equipment, gear and uniform needs.

The boosters sends out a fundraising letter to community members each January, and when donations come in and a budget is established, then the coaches’ needs for that year are evaluated. Garmen presents the needs to the boosters’ executive board and purchases are approved based on the budget available.

“We do whatever we can to make sure our student-athletes get the best equipment they can to enhance their enjoyment of the sport,” Reynolds said, adding that the boosters’ bottom line has been enhanced in recent years by contributions from the June Shaver estate, which set up a trust to enhance CHS athletic programs.

“We don’t try to spend equal amounts on each sport, we just try to meet the needs of what’s requested,” Reynolds continued.

Once in a while, the boosters’ investments extend “outside of sports.” Two recent examples included junior high student Ainsley Boucher’s two consecutive trips to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., to which Reynolds said the boosters contributed some funding.

The boosters have around 150 active members from the community, Reynolds noted, and annual individual donations typically range from $5 to $1,000.

Not every contributed dollar is spent every year; a reserve that could cover a year or two of purchases is typically set aside.

Noting the impact the boosters have on Pirate athletics, Garmen made a point to mention how expensive uniforms and equipment can be. Using uniforms as an example, Garmen, also the Pirate boys’ basketball coach, noted that he receives around $800 for his team budget every year from the district, but a new set of uniforms alone costs around $2,000. “I would say (thanks largely to the boosters) our teams are in pretty good uniforms,” he added.

Padded sports have high equipment costs, too, Garmen said, mentioning that a single football helmet right now can cost as much as $275. “We try to stay on top of it so we don’t have to buy 50 helmets in one year,” he said. “We couldn’t do what we do without (the Pirate Boosters).”

Garmen made a point to mention that another goal of the boosters is to largely eliminate individual teams having to constantly fundraise on their own and “hit up” people for donations frequently. “Going door to door all the time selling cookies or candy or whatever…people get sick of getting hit up all the time,” he said. “We figured we’d reach people once a year with our letter, and we’ve been able to hold to that.”



Solid reputation

Other school districts over the years have approached the Pirate Boosters to glean some expertise so they can potentially launch a similar booster club in their communities, Reynolds said. “Fans who come to our games see the boosters on the backs of the game programs, they see the contributors, and they make mention of that. They’re somewhat envious,” Reynolds said. “We’re very proud of the athletic teams we field and we’re very proud and grateful for the Crookston people who contribute so extensively and so willingly.”

To learn more, contact Charles “Corky” Reynolds at charlesreynolds@nwmnlaw.com.