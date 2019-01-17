Mite White

The Mite White had a couple games Saturday in Thief River Falls. They lost to Roseau 9-6 in an evenly matched game. They then faced a tough, Thief River Falls team and played very well. They lost 15-5, but did a lot of little things correctly. They played pretty good defense, and Lucas Helgeson was in net and did a fine job as well. Scoring for the white this weekend were Rowen Benoit, Jacob Biermaier, Bladen Melsa, Asher Vigness and Tucker Lubinski.



Player of the Week - Tucker Lubinski: This last week Tucker really played the puck well and got more aggressive. He was rewarded with a nice goal too. Keep up the hard work, Tucker.



Mite Blue

Mite Blue had a very fun and successful weekend at the Thief River Falls Jamboree. They played two games, the first game against Lake of The Woods. The kids played an outstanding game in all aspects and finished the game with a 6-1 win. Scoring in the game were Noah Chandler, Braxton Miller, Davin Janek, Blair Johnson (2) and Hunter Brownsell. The second game was against Red Lake Falls. The kids played another great game, and with their hard work, they left the jamboree with another win, 7-3. Scoring in the game were Noah Chandler (2), Blair Johnson, Keegan Lessard (2), Caden Perry and Brayden Wahl.



Player of the Week - Noah Chandler: Noah is a strong hockey player. When he uses speed with his strength, he is able to power through opponents and get the puck to the net. This weekend, he played two great games and was rewarded with three goals. Congratulations, Noah.



8U

The Crookston 8U team had a very successful weekend. They traveled to TRF on Saturday for the 8U/Mite Jamboree. The first game was against TRF White with a score of 11-2. The second game against TRF Black was another blow out win for the girls. The jamboree was a great opportunity for all the girls to get their sticks on the puck. Crookston hosted TRF on Sunday with a win of 17-3. The girls were learning how to position themselves to catch the pass and score. One of the newest members of the team is Kenzie Lindo. She has been working hard to get her first goal this season, and she was successful on Sunday. Along with Kenzie, Lauren Tull and Peyton Billing are also new to the team. They are all doing great and learning more and more each week. Rilynn Aubol and Abby Lane both showed amazing improvements in their game over the weekend. They are getting more aggressive with getting after the puck and skating with it. Peyton Demarais was in net for all three games against TRF letting very few pucks in. The games gave most of the team a chance to score, which has boosted their confidence level.



Player of the Week - Rilynn Aubol: Rilynn had a great weekend of hockey and lit up the scoreboard with seven goals. She has played all positions including goalie and has become a well-rounded player. Rilynn gets out on the ice, plays hard and listens to the coaches each time. She has turned a corner making her a stronger player while maintaining a positive attitude. Rilynn is a great friend to her teammates and has been a wonderful asset to the team. Congratulations, Rilynn, and keep up the good work.



Squirt A

Squirt A traveled to Grand Rapids to play in the Stars of the North tournament. It was a fun weekend filled with competitive, fast-paced games. Friday, Squirt A defeated Moorhead 6-4. Saturday morning, they lost to Grand Rapids 6-2. Saturday evening, they took on MVI where they lost a heartbreaker in OT 4-3. They finished off strong Sunday morning against Monticello with a 4-3 win.



Player of the Week - Dexter Janek: Dexter skated hard all weekend and showed great teamwork on defense.



Squirt B

Squirt B had three games this past week. Tuesday night, Red Lake Falls bested Crookston 5-2 in a hard-fought battle. Hudson Rick and Wyatt Marsyla both scored unassisted. Saturday in Fargo, they took home two exciting, much-needed, moral-boosting wins. Against Fargo Freeze Maroon, they won 6-1 with goals going to Hudson Rick (3) unassisted. Wyatt Marsyla unassisted, Kira Daniels, assisted by Jace Bruggeman and Cody Demarais with his very first goal of the season assisted by David Dauksavage. In game number two against Fargo Freeze Gold, Crookston won 6-3. Goals were by Hudson Rick (3, 2 unassisted and 1 assist by Jackson Fritsch), David Dauksavage assisted by Hudson Rick, Wyatt Marsyla assisted by Hudson Rick and Jace Bruggeman with his very first goal of the season, unassisted.

They had a week with lots of firsts for the players. They are gaining confidence and really giving it their all every game.



Player of the Week - Cody Demarais: Cody is a player I can move from forward to defense. He transitions well, doesn’t complain and takes on the challenge. It’s been fun to watch Cody transform this season. He’s growing as a player and works hard every time he is on the ice. Before each game, I tell the players, ‘garbage goals can win games.’ Cody took it to heart and scored his first goal. Keep it up, Cody.



10U

The 10U Girls headed north for the weekend taking on Warroad on Saturday and Roseau 10UB on Sunday. Saturday's game was a tough one, with a loss of 11-0. Emma LaPlante was in net for her first game ever and had around 30 saves. Sunday's game was a closer game, with a loss of 2-0. Logan Brekken was in net for the team again and had 25 saves.

The 10U girls host their home tournament this weekend, with a 4 p.m. game versus Detroit Lakes on Friday, a 9 a.m. game versus Red Lake Falls on Saturday and a 4 p.m. game versus West Fargo on Saturday.



Player of the Week - Logan Brekken: Logan always puts the team first. She will play any position that is asked of her, including goalie. Logan worked hard at center on Saturday and had a great performance in the net on Sunday. She has a great attitude and is always asking what she can do better. Keep up the good work, Logan.



Peewee A

This weekend, the Pee Wee A hosted East Grand Forks and lost 5-3 Friday night and lost to Warroad Saturday 12-1.

Players of the Week - Brandon Colborn and Ryan Street: Brandon and Ryan did a tremendous job on the penalty kill this past weekend. Both boys displayed their understanding of the penalty kill concept and helped shut down the other team’s man advantage.



Peewee B

The PeeWee B's hosted EGF on Friday night. They are a very good team, but Crookston kept the score respectable. Crookston gave their normal goalie, Dylan Thode, the night off and let Jack Buhler play between the pipes. Jack did an outstanding job when you consider that he only practiced a handful of times at that position. On Sunday, they traveled to Devils Lake and played their most complete game of the year and got the big win 4-3. They had a lot of outstanding individual performances in that game, and they had a great team effort as well. The kids have been working so hard and have all improved so much this season.



Player of the Week - Jack Buhler: Jack stepped up and played goalie for us on Friday and did a fantastic job. He had a great compete level and was very exciting to watch. Jack also did a great job on Sunday when we moved him back to his normal position of defense. Jack has shown some of our biggest improvements over the course of the season and has turned into a great defensive defenseman.



12U

The Crookston 12U was on the road this past weekend to participate in the Brainerd 12UA Tournament. On Friday, the girls went up against Prior Lakes. Within the first 30 seconds of the game, Addie Fee found the back of the net with a nice pass from Brekken Tull. Crookston dominated the game in the offensive zone for most of the first two periods. Going into the third period, Crookston was up 3-2. Crookston continued to play aggressive, but Prior Lakes took advantage of a couple mishaps in front of the net and scored twice in the third. Crookston ended up losing 4-3. Scoring for Crookston - Addie Fee (2), Reese Swanson and Brekken Tull had the lone assist. Karlie Arthur was in net and recorded 28 saves.

Saturday morning, Crookston faced Brainerd for the fourth time of the season and came out on top, winning 4-2. Scoring for Crookston - Morgan Nelson assisted by Cassie Solheim, Reese Swanson unassisted, Ashlyn Bailey assisted by JoJo Wallace and Brekken Tull unassisted. Kyrie Schehr was in net and recorded eight saves.

Saturday evening, Crookston played Hopkins/St Louis Park. Crookston played as a team and win. Crookston lost 6-4. Scoring for Crookston - Brekken Tull assisted by Coral Brekken and Morgan Nelson, Cassie Solheim assisted by Maddie Harbott, Reese Swanson unassisted and Kaylie Clauson assisted by Morgan Nelson. Karlie Arthur was in net and recorded 10 saves.

On Sunday, the 12U played St. Cloud and dominated the entire game winning 4-0. The 12U moved the puck well and outshot St. Cloud 30-12. Scoring for Crookston - Kaylie Clauson with a nice assist from behind the net from Morgan Nelson, Reese Swanson unassisted, Morgan Nelson unassisted and Cassie Solheim unassisted.



Player of the Week - Addie Fee: Addie has a terrific work ethic and attitude. She is a very versatile player with great hockey sense on the ice and is willing to do whatever it takes for her team to be successful.



Bantam

The Crookston Bantams had a busy weekend as they played host to seven other teams in the Crookston Bantam Classic. The Pirates came in to the tournament winners of their last two contests and could smell a streak brewing. They opened up the tournament against the Fargo Angels. Hot out the gate from last week, Alex Longoria notched two first period goals along with one from forward Nathan Kelly and the Pirates led 3-0 after one. The second frame was a lot like the first as Kaleb Armstrong hammered home a rebound followed by three more goals by Longoria, and the Pirates would end up running away with this one with a final score of 9-0. Goaltender Jaren Bailey turned away all 14 shots he faced to earn his first shutout on the season.

Saturday morning, the boys played a very talented St. Boniface Seal team from a suburb of Winnipeg. Longoria would end up finding the back of the net twice along with one by Blaine Andringa, but the Pirates and Seals would be deadlocked 3-3 at the end of regulation. Tournament rules called for a three-man shootout. Again, Longoria and Andringa found the back of the net, but the Seals answered the call and we moved to the sudden death rounds. Drake Lord would pick up a huge goal on a highlight reel shot to send the shootout to a seventh round. Jaren Bailey made a huge save on the seventh shooter to give the Pirates a chance. Zachary “Mighty Mouse” Tahran, with the game on his stick, came down and rifled a shot five-hole and secured the win for the Pirates. Bailey blanked the Seals 44 times in the victory.

Saturday afternoon, the Pirates would look to keep the win streak alive and secure their spot in the medal round. They would match up with a very tough LSSO Rebels a team, a suburb of Winnipeg. The Pirates and Rebels would trade goals in the first, but the Rebels would catch the Pirates still celebrating the shootout win from earlier as they notched three goals in the second frame. The Pirates would eventually cut the lead to one with time running out in the third, but the Rebels stayed on the attack and would take down the Pirates 6-3.

The Pirates would finish pool play in third place which meant they would play for fifth Sunday morning. Five different boys would find the back of the net as the Pirates walked over Jamestown-Valley City Prowl by a score of 8-2.

Crookston found the back of the net 24 times in the tournament with every player on the team recording a point on the weekend. The Bantams host RLF on Thursday, Warroad on Saturday and Wadena Sunday afternoon.



Player of the Week - Sam Stewart: One thousand one hundred thirteen minutes and fifty nine seconds (1,113:59). That’s how long it took Sam Stewart to get the rocks out of his stick and score his first goal of the season. Sam is a good kid and always keeps a smile on everyone’s face with his jokes. The coaches congratulate Sam on his first goal with the POW honors, but ask him not to wait quite as long to get his second.



