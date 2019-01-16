This week's Pirates of the Week are Hayden Winjum, Damian Narvaez, Jack Doda, Jonathan Abeld, Catherine Tiedemann, Kayla Brekken and Ava Lopez.

Girls’ Basketball

Hayden Winjum - Fr. G



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “Hayden has been very good for us this season. She is a great two-way player who can score while also play defense at a high level. Hayden is one of the better shooters on our team, but also, is equally as good taking the ball to the rim. She is active on defense which is evident by her eight steals against Virginia last Friday.”



Wrestling

Damian Narvaez - Sr.



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “Damian is a senior that has been getting some varsity mat time recently. He wrestled a very good match against Fertile-Beltrami that went into the ultimate tiebreaker round of overtime. He has multiple, nice offensive attacks that he is capable of scoring with. He is coachable which allows him to continually improve as a wrestler. I'm proud of his efforts so far this season.”



Boys’ Hockey

Jack Doda - 8th Grade F



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Jack, an eighth grader, has made the jump to high school hockey seamlessly this year and plays at a level that is incredible considering his age. Jack scored the Pirates’ only goal against Warroad on Saturday and continues to develop as an offensive threat. He's a smart hockey player who plays the game the right way and is going to have a fantastic, long career as a Pirate.”



Boys’ Basketball

Jonathan Abeld - Sr. F



Head Coach Greg Garmen says, “Though "Johnny" does not get a lot of minutes, he is a great kid to have on the team. He has a way of keeping everyone loose. He is a very hard worker and gives it his all.”



Girls’ Hockey

Catherine Tiedemann - So. F



Head Coach Tim Moe says, “Catherine scored two goals and had an assist in our 3-2 win against Park Rapids including the game-winner in overtime. She overcame a rough couple of weeks as she said goodbye to her grandpa, Jim Sims, on Tuesday morning. She then willed her team to a win. She is a great leader both off and on the ice for us. She has shown age beyond her years and leads us on the ice, in the classroom and in her personal life.”



Treasurettes

Kayla Brekken - 8th Grade



Head Coach Adrianne Winger says, “Kayla is a second-year member of the Varsity Kick and Jazz. Along with being dedicated and a hard worker, Kayla adds a bit of humor to each practice. Kayla strives to help everyone and is always ready to give it her all. Thanks, Kayla for everything you do for the Crookston Pirate Treasurettes.”



Glistening Edge

Ava Lopez - Fr.



Head Coach Erica Uttermark says, “Ava continues to work hard every practice, always has a smile on her face and is a very strong asset to the team. Ava is adaptable and is always open to make improvements to help the team become even stronger.”

