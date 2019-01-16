The Golden Eagles set a school record with wins in a regular season at 11-8 and remain at 4-6 in the NSIC.

CROOKSTON — The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team picked up a non-conference victory over the Jimmies of the University of Jamestown, 79-63.

With the win, the Golden Eagles set a school record with wins in a regular season at 11-8 and remain at 4-6 in the NSIC. The Jimmies fall to 18-5 in the regular season.

It was a wild and crazy adventures for the Jimmies, who got into town with at 7:00 p.m. The game was originally slated to tip-off at 7:00 p.m., but was pushed back a half-hour due to bus issues for Jamestown.

The Jimmies came off the bus ready to play and put their travel issues behind them, as they got off to a 6-0 start, capped off by a Brock Schrom layup.

The Golden Eagles would answer back with an 8-0 run of their own, highlighted by a Harrison Cleary (Jr. Guard, Oak Creek, Wis.) three.

Malcolm Cohen (R-Jr., G/F, Detroit, Ill.) would hit five straight points to give the Golden Eagles their largest lead of the first half at 13-8.

The Golden Eagles went into the halftime break with a lead of four, after a Ben Juhl (So., G, Clive, Iowa) pull-up jumper.

Minnesota Crookston shot 42.4 percent from the field in the first half, compared to 45.2 percent for the Jimmies.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles would start to look like they were about to pull away, but the Jimmies kept answering back. The Jimmies would cut the Golden Eagle lead to four at 59-55 with 6:50 left in the game.

The Golden Eagles showed just how dangerous they can be offensively by putting the game out of reach with a 10-0 run, to move ahead by 14.

After that three by Purinton, the Golden Eagles would finish the game on a 20-8 run to win the game, 79-63.

The Golden Eagles had four players finish in double-figures. Harrison Cleary led the way with 30 points, including going 11-12 from the charity stripe. Chase Knickerbocker (Jr. F/G, Annandale, Minn.) added 13, while Josh Collins (Sr. F, Minneapolis, Minn.) and Gable Smith (R-Sr. F, Lodi, Wis.) each scored 10 points.

For the Jimmies, they were led by Brock Schrom and Kevin Oberweiser who scored 18 and 14 points, respectively.

The record setting Golden Eagles are back in NSIC action this weekend. Minnesota Crookston will welcome Winona State and Upper Iowa into Crookston. The game with the Warriors is set for 7:30 Friday night. The Peacocks and the Golden Eagles will do battle Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. in the annual “It’s a Slam Dunk, Don’t Drive Drunk” initiative game.