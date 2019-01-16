Crookston has won two of their last three.

DETROIT LAKES - The Detroit Lakes Lakers beat the Crookston Pirates on their own rink on January 5. Ten days later, the Pirates put up six goals against the Lakers in Detroit Lakes and held on to win 6-3 and even the season series.

“Our mindset coming in was this was a playoff game,” Pirates Head Coach Josh Hardy said. “This was a game we needed to win for section seeding and just to get the season back on track. We’ve been ready to take the next step for the last couple weeks, but we just haven’t been able to get over the hump. The boys responded and were able to come out on top.”

Ben Andringa (Jr. F) and Brock Heppner (Sr. F) each scored twice and Eric Delorme (Sr. F) added a score along with Quinn Westlake (Jr. F).

Three of Crookston’s goals came on special teams with one power play and their first two short-handed goals of the season.

Will Stowman (Sr. C), Lukas Justesen (So. D) and Roland Cormier (Sr. F) found the back of the net for the Lakers.

Jack Ricord (Sr. G) stopped 29 shots in net for the Pirates (4-12-1), and Blake Itzen (Jr. G) tallied 13 for the Lakers (10-3-1).

This slugfest started early when Stowman, assisted by Drew Schwan (Jr. F) and Justesen, gave Detroit Lakes an early lead 1:24 into the game. Thirty seconds later, Heppner sent in a puck that deflected off Itzen’s skate to tie the game. Five minutes into the contest, Andringa scored a power play goal for a 2-1 lead. Kaleb Thingelstad (So. F) earned the assist.

Coming into the game, the Pirates had yet to convert on a short-handed goal this season. Opponents had scored 15 power play goals on the Pirates in 16 games, but Crookston flipped the script in this one with two short-handed goals in one period.

“We play a pretty excessive penalty kill, and we’ve got some skilled guys like Brock and Eric,” Hardy said. “So I was a little bit surprised we haven’t been able to crack the back of the net short-handed yet. Those are big time momentum-boosters for us.”

The first came off the stick of Delorme, assisted by Heppner and Joe Doda (Jr. F). The next began with Delorme. Itzen denied Delorme’s attempt, and Heppner buried the rebound for a 4-2 lead with 30 seconds to play in the second frame. Noah Kiel (So. D) joined Delorme in receiving credit for the assist.

“Brock, being a senior, kind of put the team on his back,” Hardy said. “I thought he maybe had his best game in a Pirate jersey tonight. Not only was he great offensively, but he was tough defensively.”

Delorme’s goal gave him a team-leading 13 this season and Heppner increased his total to seven with his multi-score game.

Detroit Lakes’ second goal occurred between the short-handed goals when Cormier and Alex Bren (Jr. D) set up Justesen.

Cormier cut the deficit to one to start the final period with a power play goal, and 16 minutes sat between the Pirates and a road victory.

“We’re okay at that point,” Hardy said. “They came out with a lot of chomp, and I don’t know if we were quite ready. We talked about how we’ve been in these situations before. Even in the locker room, I said, ‘if they score here, who cares?’ We’re still up one goal, we’ll continue to battle and we can’t get down on ourself.”

Andringa used his second goal of the night, 11th of the season, to double the lead at 6-4 with 10:38 to play, and Westlake removed all doubt going five-hole and increased the lead to 6-3 with 4:33 remaining.

Thingelstad assisted both goals. Doda joined in on Andringa’s and Delorme played a role in Westlake’s first varsity goal.

Of Crookston’s four wins, three took place away from their home ice.

“Being a road warrior is tough to do,” Hardy said. “It’s always tough to go into someone else’s barn and win a game. In [Detroit Lakes’] rink, the fans are right on top of you. We’ve had some real fun games there. It was a typical Crookston and Detroit Lakes rivalry game tonight.”

Crookston now returns home to play Northern Freeze on Saturday, January 19 at 3 p.m.

