Late this winter, sugarbeet growers like me received some welcomed news. After a two-year cycle of excess moisture and drought devastating our harvests, Rep. Collin Peterson delivered a major win for us by making sugarbeet cooperatives eligible for disaster aid, and delivering $285 million of disaster assistance to sugarbeet growers across the country.

This didn’t happen by accident. And we cannot take this for granted. Peterson is a known force in Washington. He is effective, and he is independent, and he knows the way through the maze of regulation and policy that would trap a newcomer.

It is no time to change our representatives in Congress. Aside from the weather problems with sugarbeets, we’re still trying to fix the unstable overseas markets for our other crops, and now with the economic shutdown our domestic markets are hurting. We have a long way to go to fix our ag economy here in Minnesota, and there is no one better positioned to lead the way for us than Congressman Collin Peterson. He has my vote and I hope he has yours.

Joel Gasper

Crookston