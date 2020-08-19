Now that the MN primary is history, it is with a sense of pride that we recommend John Burkel to you as our candidate for House District 1A to succeed retiring Rep. Dan Fabian.

Growing up in Greenbush, John is a lifelong resident of District 1A. He and his wife Joni live outside of Badger with their five children on his families’ fourth generation turkey farm. They are active members of St. Mary’s Church in Badger.

John approached local Republican leadership about running for HD1A early in the process. He completed an extensive vetting process, and has received our local Republican endorsement.

John and his family understand our way of life here in rural Minnesota. John will stand up for the rights of farmers and local property owners against excessive taxation and government regulation. Should the DNR and MPCA overstep their bounds, John will stand up against them. John is a man of integrity, passionately prolife and will fight to defend the unborn, parental rights, and our 2nd Amendment rights.

We believe John is a true conservative problem solver who will serve our district with honor. Dan Fabian has personally endorsed John Burkel to represent us in St. Paul. Senator Mark Johnson and Rep. Deb Kiel have also endorsed John.

We wish to add our voices in support as well.

Barb Chervestad

Pennington County Republican Chair

Amanda Hughes

Kittson County Republican Chair

Roger Schmitz

Marshall County Republican Chair

Darren Smedsmo

Roseau County Republican Chair