Inconvenience during water line replacement was minimal.

To the Crookston Water Department employees and Bertils:

Thanking you for your quick job at replacing water pipes down our street. We’ve lived on Stephens Drive for 40+ years and it was our turn to get replacement water pipes. We were very happy with the knowledgeable and quick service on this job. Also getting a local contractor like Bertils was excellent service for your money.

We were pleased with how smoothly and quick the project progressed. We were out of our garage for one nite and back driving on our street in a couple days.