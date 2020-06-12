Also included is a list of this year's adopters and honorees.

The flowers are in full bloom and the beauty of summer in Crookston is on display.

The Crookston Area Chamber would like to give a warm thank you to everyone who purchased a hanging basket through the Adopt-A-Basket Program. These multi-colored flowers are a beautiful touch and pop of color. D&D Garden Center once again created lovely flowers for these hanging baskets.

We also would like to thank the hardworking staff of the City of Crookston. They make sure these flowers are watered daily.

Below is the list of generous individuals and businesses who purchased baskets.

Enjoy the beauty!

Basket adopters

American Federal

Bob & Lynette Young

Bruce & Jill Krueger

Dale & Mary Ann Knotek

Fischer, Rust, Stock, & Rust PLLC

Gloria & Bill Watro

HN Quality Plumbing

Jason & Kerri Brantner

Jeff & Margo Butler

Kathie Barnes

Kiwanis-Crookston Pioneer 100s

Marcel & Jean Lajesse

Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home

Tri Valley Opportunity Council

Widseth Smith Nolting

Willow & Ivy

Basket adopters: In honor of

Allan & Judy Dragseth: Vicki Irwin

Anonymous: Travis Brekken & Michael Swenson

Biermaier Chiropractic: Jean & John Thomforde

Bonnie Brule: Dorris Brule Polley from her Brule children

Bruce Reichert: Juanne C. & Garfield Reichert

Bud & Judy Ellingson: Vicki Irwin/Emma & Wollin & Ella Ellingson

City of Crookston: Kathy Umlauf

Connie Sherlock: Carol Hoiseth – from the family of Carol Hoiseth

Craig & Laurie Stahlecker: Kirk Rongen

Dale & Laura Charais: Clarence & Lelia Charais/Corrine Charais/Delise Foreman

David Brule: Kathleen Brule

Erik & Judie Kanten: Cliff & Marie Hagen

Erik & Judie Kanten: Chuck Kanten

Family of Nancy Melbye – Sarah Cota: Nancy Melbye

Henrietta Beiswenger: Rosa DeBoer

Jamie & Bill Cassavant: All veterans/active duty/military & their families

Jane Akers: Our parents 60th wedding anniversary-Ardella & Sandy Knudsvig & in Memory of Kyle Akers

Jeff & Ingrid Remick: Sharon Barnes

Jim & Jan Kelly: Kory & John Kelly

JoAnn Westburg: Helen Brooks

Leo & Judy Luettjohann: Our Family

Marilyn Leblanc: Gerald & Katherine LeBlanc

Marshall & Vicki Olson: Brock Olson

Nancy Vakoch & Marsha Myrold: Rowena Nelson

Noah Insurance Service: Jim & Lois Noah

Peggy Baird – Robyn Baird Conkins: John & Rita Baird/Jerry Baird

Ralph Pester: Etha Pester

Robin Reitmeier: Bruce Mjoen

Tim & Kristi Ricard: Sid & Irene Snyder, Curtis Brekken, Vernon Ricard

Tim & Kristi Ricard: Rebecca Snyder-Marsnik, Shirley Snyder

Tracy Kuchan: LeBlanc Realty