Melanie Lessard also offers some encouraging words to the Crookston High School Class of 2020.

I would like to express my sincere thank you for all of you out there who made the Senior 2020 Parade possible.

Without all of your help, it would not have been such a huge success!

Organizing a group of very excited seniors went off without any problems and I am so very happy for that!

The Class of 2020 is a very respectful class and this parade truly showed that, so thank you Seniors.

Thanks goes out to:

2020 SENIORS – YOU ROCKED IT!

Crookston Fire Department

Crookston Police Department

Crookston Ambulance

Polk County Sheriff’s Department

Minnesota State Patrol

Jess Bengston

Nichole Wandrie (Joy Hearts Photography)

City of Crookston

KROX

Crookston Times

Crookston High School

Crookston 2020 Parents

Bo “KJad” Broby and Chris Rohling for using their drones for aerial pictures and videos

I would also like to take this time to CONGRATULATE the Class of 2020.

You will all go on to do GREAT things.

Keep your heads held high and know that you will all over come anything that life throws at you…..Be ready to catch it!

Life is an adventure, so enjoy it!