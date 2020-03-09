Enjoy the luxuries of age

All kids want to do is grow up and be on their own while doing whatever they want as an adult. Once kids do “grow up” and find out the real world isn’t the prettiest place, it’s a learning experience with bills, car maintenance, student loans, and much more. Adults, once they get the swing of things after about 20 years, can finally start to relax and enjoy the fun of being able to do what they want. Want to take a nap in the afternoon on a Saturday? Go right ahead if you have the time. Wouldn’t it be nice to also be able to sit up in bed and watch TV or read a book without having to have 10 pillows? Adjustable bed frames are the perfect thing for that and they’re not just for the elderly or sick. There are many brands and styles available that can raise both the head and feet, or something that’s just to sit up and do work on your laptop or enjoy that Sunday night series. You’re an adult. You can get an adjustable bed if you want. While you’re at it, treat yourself to a new mattress, too. And maybe some bamboo sheets just because. Enjoy the luxuries of getting older and embrace them.

Get excited for spring sports

It might not look a lot like spring out there right now, but we know it has to come sometime soon as the Pirates’ spring sports teams will be starting practice this week and the next couple weeks to come. Girls softball, boys and girls track and baseball start their practices March 9, boys and girls golf practice starts next Monday, March 16 and boys tennis starts March 23. Games, meets and matches don’t have a home competition until April, but track and tennis have away meets/matches throughout the end of March. You can tell by the mood in spring athletes that they’re excited for the upcoming sports seasons and fans are just as excited to get outdoors soon and cheer on the Pirates. Good luck to all athletes this spring!

Examine Trump’s cognitive abilities as closely as Biden’s

So it appears that President Donald Trump, who would prefer to face Bernie Sanders in the general election, is going to attack Sanders' main competition, Joe Biden, on the declining cognitive abilities/dementia front. Judging by some of his recent tweets and an early peak at some Trump campaign commercials, that appears to be the strategy. Well, if that's the case, then Trump's cognitive abilities, or lack thereof, needs to be fair game, too. If the media is going to question Biden's cognitive fitness, then the free pass from the media Trump has gotten for his many questionable and baffling remarks and his bizarre, middle-of-the-night tweets need to be questioned as well. Trump often doesn't appear mentally fit for office. If he's going to go after Biden on this front, then Trump's behavior and cognitive abilities need to be put under the microscope as well.

Celebrate women every day, for a full 24 hours

Sunday was International Women's Day. Although it was just a quirky, calendar-related coincidence, it was noted by more than a couple people on social media that the day celebrating women, their strides and accomplishments, it was time for Daylight Savings Time to take effect in the United States, meaning everyone turned their clocks ahead one hour Saturday night when they went to bed. So, for those doing the math, that means International Women's Day was not marked for 24 hours, the length of 364 days of our calendar year, but 23 hours. Sorry about that, ladies. But, really, one day to celebrate women across the entire globe? Get real. Women should be celebrated each and every day. Enough said.

Coronavrius: If you’re sick, you should be able to stay home

The coronavirus is here, so we should all prepare ourselves and take necessary precautions. One of the biggest ways to prevent the spread of the virus is to stay home when you feel sick. Many workers feel that they can’t miss work, and if they do they will not be able to pay for their needs. bosses and companies need to give their workers paid leave. Workers should not feel like they have to push through their sickness and continue to work, especially with the spread of the Coronavirus. A lot of students also feel like they will get to far behind on schoolwork or activities if they miss school. Teachers must tell their students to not show up if they are ill, and provide the students with necessary materials to do their work from home. Simply not going out when you feel sick could stop an unnecessary spread of the virus.

– Cooper Brown, student writer