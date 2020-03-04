Cheers to one student’s perseverance

Josh Speidel was a highly recruited high school basketball, but everything changed for him when he was involved in a nearly fatal car crash. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, and it has been a long journey for him since the crash.

On Tuesday, Speidel made his first career start for Vermont University, and he scored two points. After scoring, Speidel was congratulated by both teams on the court, and the fans gave him a standing ovation.

Speidel says he now feels like a college basketball player, and that he is extremely grateful. Doctors told his parents that he would never read above a fourth grade level, but he will now graduate from Vermont with a 3.4 GPA.

– Student Writer Cooper Brown



Jeers to the discrimination of Asian Americans for the coronavirus

Xenophobia. What is it? According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it’s the fear or hatred of strangers or “foreigners”, or of anything that is strange or foreign. The global response to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has led to anti-Asian discrimination with plummeting sales at Chinese restaurants and racist bullying against people perceived as Chinese.

Even a single cough or sneeze can trigger harassment and, unfortunately, children are also being targeted.

Xenophobia has often been “camouflaged” as concern for public health and multiple news outlets have people reaching out to them to report harassment on multiple levels regardless of ethnicity, age or location.

One woman from Brooklyn, New York told National Public Radio that a man was making faces at her on the metro and told her to “Go back to China.” A week later someone threatened to shoot her.

Fear lies deep and people tend to be irrational when it comes to disease, especially diseases that are classified as “new.”

Jeers to all of this, and, while we’re at it, stop buying masks.

The best way to protect yourself and your community is to wash your hands with soap and water, stay home when you’re sick and cover your cough with your sleeve or a kleenex. A rolled hand does not protect your cough from spreading.

– Assistant Editor Jess Bengtson