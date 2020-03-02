Other wards do a survey like Ward 4

If you read the Ward 4 survey story from the front page today, you’ll notice how much detail went into the survey sent out to residents of that ward in October. Over 60 questions plus a chance to voice their concerns, give suggestions or leave comments for the committee and Alderman? That could have some major impact depending on how it goes with follow-up. It sounds like sub-committees will be formed to address some of the more serious issues like lighting, road conditions and appearance. Every ward in Crookston should have activity like this. Not only is it a chance to meet your neighbors, but it’s also a time to gather and do something good for your ward. Kudos to Ward 4 and keep going.

Check out UMN Crookston’s International Dinner series

There are four days in March that will celebrate culture, travel and food, and it’s all there at the University of Minnesota Crookston’s International dinners. Their annual series starts today (Monday), March 2 with the “Discovery of Taiwan” followed by a “trip” to New Zealand on March 9 where you’ll learn about the diversity of sustainable efforts and tourism opportunities, and then to Ireland on March 23 where you’ll hear about the journal of legends from agriculture to fairy tails. On March 30, they’ll have the finale with demonstrations, table displays and entertainment alongside a wonderful meal. Get your tickets now or at the door before they sell out.

More PGA tournaments like The Honda Classic

If you ask professional golf fans what they prefer between tough courses and difficult conditions really putting the world's best golfers to the test versus elite golfers overwhelming overmatched courses in pristine conditions, most would likely say they prefer golfers facing the stiffest challenges. Which brings us to The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, 16 of the course's 18 holes have water in play. It's an intimidating course, and on Sunday, Suaeng Ja In, only 21, won with a score of only six under par. That's a winning score typically seen only in the PGA's major tournaments, and it's what makes The Honda Classic such an enjoyable tournament. Two players, Brendan Steele and Tommy Fleetwood, had a chance to tie In on the final hole, and both hit balls in the water. Many of the PGA's biggest names sit The Honda Classic out; it would be nice if more of golf's superstars would put themselves to the test.

Make Minnesota a big part of Super Tuesday

Tuesday, March 3 is Minnesota's presidential primary, moved up on the calendar to be part of "Super Tuesday." In Crookston, you can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church or First Presbyterian Church, depending on which ward you reside in. It's a big day for the Democrat nominee hopefuls, obviously, and their ranks are surely to be reduced after Super Tuesday, when polls and campaign bank accounts add up to a harsh dose of reality. The March 3 Minnesota primary had a negative impact on the state's precinct caucuses last week, with numbers down because a straw poll to identify presidential nominee preferences was no longer necessary. The primary is also being criticized, with privacy advocates saying that voters shouldn’t have to declare if they’re filling out a Democrat or Republican ballot at their polling place. It’s a legitimate concern, but it doesn’t make Tuesday’s Minnesota Primary any less of a big deal.

Agreement that Romo is being overpaid

Tony Romo is being paid a lot of money to announce football games. Romo has signed a contract with CBS worth $17 million per year. It is by far the most an announcer has ever been paid. Sure, Tony Romo is one of the best announcers in the game, but there is no reason he should be getting paid more than most of the players in the National Football League. Obviously, it is not Romo’s fault, but it shows the pay issues in the NFL. While NFL players do earn a lot of money, many do not get as much compared to their actual value to their teams and the league. Players are the ones that bring in money and fans, but owners and announcers keep a lot of that money for themselves.

– Cooper Brown, student writer