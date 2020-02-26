Cheers to a goalie living the dream

David Ayres is the emergency goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last thing he expected was to be thrust in to an NHL game. But when two of the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender’s were injured in the same game, Ayres was brought in. As an emergency goalie, he was available for either the Hurricanes or Maple Leafs. In his debut, the 42-year-old blocked 8 shots, and helped the Hurricanes win. Ayres works for Toronto as a zamboni driver and practice goalie, but when his time came, he stepped up. It was an incredible moment for Ayres, and it has inspired many people.

– Cooper Brown, student writer



Jeers to the whole situation involving the dead horse at the property near I-29

After an investigation following many calls about concerns into the welfare of a horse along I-29 near Argusville, Cass County authorities served two search warrants to the property and horse owner Dean Goehring. Authorities, with the assistance of the Animal Health Division of the State Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, wanted to physically inspect the property and wellbeing of the horse and, after they arrived, they found the horse was deceased.

This incident has outraged many animal lovers and even people who had concerns just driving on I-29 and seeing the safety risks the property posed.

In a release by Cass County, it notes that Goehring was advised that the fencing securing the property was not in good repair and posed a potential safety risk to drivers along I-29 and the horse. Plus, there was inadequate water supply and the condition of the property posed many dangers to the horse.

Goehring allegedly told authorities that he intended to euthanize the horse and authorities offered to remove and relocate the horse if Goehring wished. Too late.

To anyone that has traveled from Grand Forks to Fargo or anywhere between the two on I-29 they’ve known about the safety risks of this property for years. The wellbeing of the horse has been a concern for people in the area, too, for just as long and authorities should have acted on this situation long ago. This horse (and what happened to the others that have been on the same property over the years?) could have been saved and given to a loving family who would have cared for it like it deserved.

– Assistant Editor Jess Bengtson