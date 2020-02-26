The Crookston Eagles Club hosted their 3rd annual Community Soars to Defeat Cancer event on October 26th. We want to extend a huge thank you to all who attended and to all the businesses that donated - all helped to make the event a success. The feature cancer this year was Skin Cancer or Melanoma. Funds were raised and donated to RiverView Healthcare and Altru Clinic here in Crookston to be used for cancer patients that need assistance.

Just over $3,000 was raised this year and donated to RiverView and Altru – presentations were made to each facility. It would not have been possible except for the generous donations received from over 50 businesses and organizations. We couldn’t have done it without their help. Our goal is for our local patients to receive help with covering costs that are not met by their insurance and thereby lessen some of their stress so they can concentrate on their health and recovery.

Different uses of the funds that have been raised are the purchase of iPads for patients to use during treatments, co-pays for medications, and meal vouchers to be used at Riverview’s cafeteria if they need to eat between treatments or appointments. Funds are also being used to raise awareness year-round.

Thanks again to all who supported the efforts made to benefit the community of Crookston. Businesses that donated are listed on our Facebook page Community soars to defeat cancer, a local fundraising event – please be sure to thank them when you see them.

Patty Frydenlund and Sheila Menard

Crookston Eagles