Cheers to the local businesses carrying healthier food alternatives

Whether you started your New Year’s resolution this January to eat healthier, are trying a Keto or Paleo-friendly diet, or have been counting carbs for a while, it’s nice to go around to Crookston businesses and see food alternatives to accommodate those people wanting to make better life choices.

If you’re dieting or just plain eating differently and go to the grocery store, you can now find cooking/baking alternatives like coconut or almond flour, sugar-free desserts and drinks, and gluten-free snacks. Places like Wonderful Life Foods, Hugo’s and Walmart also carry meal replacements and grab-and-go items for breakfast, lunch or munchies like protein packs or bars.

Headed out of town or only have time to get gas and something quick to eat on your lunch break? Crookston convenience stores like Casey’s, Ampride, Holiday, M&H and Superpumper (Tesoro) now carry more meats, cheeses, veggies, and fruits than ever.

And our local restaurants? Happy Joe’s just announced they have a cauliflower crust and places like Draft’s, Irishman’s Shanty, RBJ’s, Crookston Inn, and DaRoos always have awesome salads on-hand plus plenty of protein. In the fast food drive-thru with your kids? Opt for grilled meat rather than breaded and try your favorite without the bread, tortilla shell or chips.

Cheers to the local businesses who accommodate all appetites and people who might be watching the scale a little closer these days.

– Jess Bengtson, Assistant Editor



Jeers to the Houston Astros being allowed to keep their 2017 World Series championship

If you somehow have not heard, Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros were caught stealing signs. The Astros used a camera in center field to see the sign that the catcher gave, and then someone in the dugout would bang on a trash can to communicate to the batter what pitch was coming.

The worst part about this is that the Astros were doing this when they won the World Series in 2017. This is explicitly against the rules, and the Astros have admitted that they did indeed cheat. When a batter knows what kind of pitch is coming, he has a huge advantage. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of baseball, has chosen not to punish any of the players on the team, and he is letting them keep their World Series title.

This is incredibly unfair to everyone else in baseball, especially the teams the Astros knocked off in the postseason in 2017. Manfred needs to put a much harsher punishment on the Astros, and take away their World Series title.

It is a shame that the Astros are escaping this with just a slap on the wrist.

– Cooper Brown, Student Writer