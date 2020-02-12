My wife has taken to calling us “hipsters” of late, but the actual definition of the word “hipster” doesn’t really fit the label she’s applying to us. We’re not fashion trendsetters and we’re not going against the grain in defiance of the cultural mainstream.

What my wife is trying to get at is that we’re more spur of the moment than we used to be. With little or no planning or notice, we go on excursions. We visit people and do things. Little weekend getaways, mini-adventures into the great outdoors...those kinds of things.

Clearly, it’s because our two sons are young adults and no longer live at home. Suddenly, we’re overwhelmed with freedom and time.

But I’m not going to lie. We watch a fair amount of TV in the evenings. And how can you not? When it takes all the fingers on one of your hands to count the streaming services to which you subscribe, you have to get your money’s worth, right?

Here are three shows I/we enjoy/enjoyed that are particularly noteworthy:

• Years ago, many a Sunday morning involved making a pot of coffee, grabbing my laptop to read the Sunday papers, and watching "The Sports Reporters" on ESPN. First hosted by Dick Schapp and then John Saunders, the 30-minute chat-fest featured four sportswriters from prominent publications across the country calmly, intelligently and respectfully discussing timely sports-related topics.

For me, it was pure enjoyment. These were more than TV talking heads who made themselves known by shouting down others or unleashing obnoxious hot takes, and they weren't former professional athletes given cart blanche in front of the camera just because they "played the game."

Schapp died in 2001. When Saunders died unexpectedly in 2016, ESPN ended The Sports Reporters in 2017.

These days, sports channels on TV are bloated with shout-fests. Typically, there's a cocky sports TV personality on one side of the table, a former pro athlete on the other side, and they spend 30 minutes interrupting each other, while a cute female moderator perched in the middle keeps things moving along.

But there's one beacon of light, ESPN's "Around the Horn.” Each episode features a rotating cast of four sportswriters from publications across the country, and they do what the “Sports Reporters” did, with a competitive twist, i.e. they’re awarded points for their most insightful thoughts. They're funny, insightful, and even humble sometimes. They don't yell, they don't interrupt, and they truly seem to enjoy spending a half-hour of spirited banter.

The host is Tony Reali, who won't stand for cliches. In fact, there are certain words and phrases that, if uttered, result in points being taken away.

At the end, the sportswriter with the most points wins 30 seconds of “Facetime” to opine on whatever he or she wants, and it’s almost always something positive and uplifting.

• My wife and I were encouraged to give Amazon's Prime Video a try so we could watch the acclaimed "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." We did as instructed, but, during the fourth episode, we mutually agreed that it wasn’t grabbing us and pulling us in.

So I returned to Prime Video's home screen to see what else this new-to-us streaming service might have to offer. One show caught my eye, "Fleabag."

A couple years ago, a comedian, actress and writer I’d never heard of named Phoebe Waller-Bridges kept having her name announced and walking to the podium at various awards shows to accept acclaim for the show she'd written and starred in, Fleabag.

Fleabag’s two-season run is magnificent and Waller-Bridges is a revelation. Each episode is at moments hilarious, gut-wrenching, sad and obnoxious. But Fleabag never loses its heart.

• A writer for Rolling Stone magazine said HBO’s “The Leftovers” was the best limited series of the past decade. It’s not, but you can’t dismiss it as formulaic or run-of-the-mill.

In a blink, 2% of the Earth’s population – more than 200 million people – disappears. They’re not killed somehow so it’s not like one can simply assume they’re dead, they just vanish.

If that happened to one of your loved ones, or more than one, how would you react...having no idea where they are or if they’re suffering, or if they’ll ever return?

How those left behind cope, and fail to cope, as they alternately try to move on while also desperately seeking answers is at the center of “The Leftovers.” Without a doubt, as the episodes progress, the show flies off the rails, gets back on, then flies off again. You, as a viewer, have to open your mind a bit, but when the credits roll at the end of the final episode, you’ll be able to safely say you’ve never watched anything like it.