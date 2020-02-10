The RiverView Foundation Board of Directors invites everyone to make a commitment to heal and save lives by donating to the Foundation on Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 13th.

Giving Hearts Day is an annual 24-hour, online, give-a-thon for RiverView and other non-profits through partnership with the Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF), Impact Foundation and Alex Stern Family Foundation. It is the biggest fundraising day for the Foundation thanks to donors like you. With your help, the Foundation has raised $1,376,559 in the 12 years of the program’s existence – more specifically the 12, 24-hour days.

This year marks the 13th annual Giving Hearts Day match program. DMF and other generous donors will match, dollar for dollar, online contributions to the RiverView Foundation of $10 or more up to $175,000. The match funding through the Giving Hearts Day program is only available on Thursday, Feb. 13th (12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.). Links will also be provided on the RiverView homepage at riverviewhealth.org and the KROX website at kroxam.com. Donations may also be made online at givingheartsday.org.

Many projects have been made possible at RiverView Health through the years thanks to the generosity of those donating on Giving Hearts Day. This year our Board has once again committed undesignated Giving Hearts Day donations to the Foundation’s Capital Building Campaign. It is our goal to raise $2 million or more to go toward completing the RiverView 2020 building project to support the meditation room, Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites.

As the Foundation Board of Directors, we believe that donating towards building our new hospital will help strengthen our future. Each one of us recently committed to making a personal Giving Hearts Day charitable donation to this project because we recognize the importance of this community investment. Please join us in making this project a reality.

Our promise as the Board of Trustees is to invest your dollars where they are needed most and will enhance patient care. If you have questions about priority projects or critical needs of the organization or would like assistance with your online donation, we invite you to visit with Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249, kbruun@riverviewhealth.org or stop by his office located near the RiverView Cafeteria.

Giving Hearts Day is a powerful movement of caring people coming together to help others by making an online donation to support projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the highest number of patients. You can help by making a personal donation and encouraging others to do the same. We thank you for being a part of this important program, and for your continued support of the RiverView Foundation.

Please join us in this giving opportunity of a lifetime!

The RiverView Foundation Board of Directors

Marcia Schoenborn – President

Christian Kiel

Marilyn Wentzel

Michelle Snyder

Sue Westrom

Margaret (Maggie) Bryn

Jerry Lindsay

Jodi Clauson

Taylor Sannes