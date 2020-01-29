Cheers to efforts to keep insulin affordable

As prices of medications continue to rise, more and more families are struggling to pay for them. For people that have diabetes, the cost of insulin can be more than some can afford. In Illinois, patients have complained about paying up to $1,000 a month for insulin costs.

Fortunately, the Illinois government has decided to do something about this injustice. On Friday, Illinois Governor JB Pritker signed a law that will cap insulin cost at $100 per month. This affects the 1.3 million people in Illinois who have diabetes, and they will now have much more affordable insulin.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is leading efforts here to guarantee affordable insulin, too. Hopefully other states will join Illinois and fight the skyrocketing medical prices.

– Cooper Brown, Student Writer



Jeers to NDSU’s four-year-old athletic complex having so many accessibility violations

The U.S. Attorney’s Office recently completed an investigation of the North Dakota State University’s Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) and found it was not fully accessible to people with disabilities and their companions. During their investigation, they found the facility did not have sufficient wheelchair seating, seating for companions of people in wheelchairs or accessible aisle seating, and found that accessible seating provided was not integrated or dispersed throughout the facility.

The investigation also noted there was a lack of parking, toilet room access, signage, ramps, concession stands, drinking fountains and assistive listening devices.

Yes, with the settlement, NDSU will have to fix all these violations by December 31, 2020. But… is that good enough for the lack of legal compliance in the first place? Do you think they should also be fined? Maybe. Probably.

Side note: A mother of a disabled child wrote a letter to the editor to the Fargo Forum in March 2019 saying “SHAC” staff denied her request for a chair to sit alongside her daughter, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, during a high school basketball tournament.

The “SHAC” opened in 2016 as an extension/renovation of the former Bison Sports Arena, originally built in 1970, (also home to the current Scheels Center) and with the laws in place now (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990) to protect people with disabilities this feels like a lack of knowledge by the designers and/or contractors.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley did commend NDSU for their cooperation and its commitment to take “swift remedial action” to address all ADA violation after the barriers to accessibility were brought to its attention.

Jeers to this whole situation and shame on whoever is responsible for not getting it right the first time.

– Jess Bengtson, Assistant Editor