I always get a little frustrated - but I keep it to myself - when I'm in a conversation with a person or a group of people and the topic shifts to something having to do with the weather, and someone inevitably wonders what in the world possesses us to live here.

By "here" the person means northern Minnesota, home to four distinct seasons, although when it comes to duration, we have two primary seasons sandwiched around a couple of weeks of blooming flowers and chirping birds and a couple more weeks later in the year featuring pretty leaves and football starting up.

The inquiries into the mysteries involved with one choosing to live in a place like this predictably ramp up in the winter. You're certainly not going to wonder aloud when it's 80 in July and you're on a boat on a lake why you choose to live in northern Minnesota. But in the winter, after yet another blizzard that brings 10 inches of snow and massive drifts that followed yet another blizzard that brought 10+ inches of snow and massive drifts, it gets people thinking about their plight in the universe, a plight that involves the geographic location they choose to habitate.

And it got me thinking last Saturday, as I blew snow in my driveway and the snow launched out of the chute into the stiff wind came flying back into my face like white-hot razor blades. It got me thinking minutes later when, upon clearing all of the snow from our driveway, a City of Crookston road grader came up the hill and left a mini-Mount Everest/Great Wall of China of compacted snow at the end of our driveway. Our eyes met as the operator drove by and after a second or two of pondering my options, I offered him a wave and he waved back. What was I going to do? Flip him off? He’s working on a Saturday to get the roads cleared, and maybe at that very moment he, too, was wondering how in the hell he ended up in this place.

It got me thinking yet again later that afternoon when I was on our roof, clearing snow once again from our buried roof vents. Am I living my best life?, I muttered out loud, as my neighbors possibly peering from their windows said, “See?! His lips are moving. He’s talking to himself again!”

Why do we live here? I found myself muttering to myself as I brought a plastic pitcher of sunflower seed blend to a birdfeeder hanging on the back of the house and, wrongfully, thought that the older snow built up underneath would support my weight and I sunk to my hips.

But, really, why do we live here? It wasn’t easy, but I’ve started a list of reasons why:

• Altitude sickness is not a concern.

• Cheap golf.

• You can ski on the water in the summer and on the snow in the winter. (But unless it’s the “cross-country” variety on the snow, count me firmly out.)

• That thing about skiing I just mentioned? The same goes for fishing.

• It's easier to track a wounded deer with a fresh dusting of white on the ground.

• You can see so far to the horizon you’re tempted to become a flat-earther. (Incredibly obscure fact: That song by The Who, "I Can See for Miles"? Pete Townshend wrote that after they played a concert in Fargo in 1966.)

• There are never long, awkward silences in the grocery store checkout line. (Because you can always talk about the weather.)

• In the winter, we actually generate and conduct our own electricity. Zap! You can even see it sometimes if it’s dark and you create a major charge.

• The news on the networks or cable TV is never about us. (No wildfires, no hurricanes, no earthquakes, no volcano eruptions...)

• No danger/fear of suffering a massive heart attack while adventure hiking up steep inclines. (Yes, if this were an anti-northern Minnesota column, you could say shoveling mountains of heavy, wet snow poses a similar risk, but this is not an anti-northern Minnesota column.)

• “Rush hour” amounts to waiting behind two cars at a red light for 30 seconds.

• We don’t have to engage in endless debates that include the contention, “But it’s a dry heat.”

• We’ll be among the last to have to flee when the planet decides to seriously mess with us puny humans.