My Family and I attended the 2019 Ox Cart Days and were delighted by this small Minnesota Community and its people. It was brought to my attention that someone suggested scaling back the activities of OCD. I want to express my disappointment to think that this 7 day Festival could be anything less.

Ox Cart Days must pump a lot of revenue into the Restaurants, Hotels, Street Vendors and certainly your Bars & Taverns as well as your downtown shops like Widmans......so good. I ask that you sustain this event, rally your people & employers and fund this Festival. It would be heartbreaking to see it scaled back.

Doug Crookston

Sanford, Florida



