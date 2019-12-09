Don’t overreact in partisan fashion to projected surplus

State budget forecasters last Friday updated Minnesota's revenue forecast for the next two-year budget cycle and are projecting a bit larger of a surplus than the last time, totaling $1.3 billion. It's good news, but it's not earth-shattering, and it's not worth Republican legislators clamoring for tax cuts, and it's not worth Democratic legislators clamoring for more spending. Minnesota having a budget cushion isn't huge news; the state hasn't run a deficit since Tim Pawlenty was governor. This latest surplus projection, although being in the billions makes it sound so, isn't massive. So maybe discuss some very minuscule tax cuts. Or maybe fix a few more roads that you wouldn't otherwise consider. But don't overreact. Let's be reasonable, and not predictably turn positive state budget news into the latest bitter partisan battle.

Winter has settled in; help your neighbors

The Times’ Good Neighbor Award program often has submissions of people in the community doing good for their neighbors typically in the winter time with snow shoveling. Every year there are those unsung heroes that pull people out of a snow bank, shovel for their elderly neighbors, give rides to people in need, deliver holiday treats to those deserving, or just simply look out for one another. It’s no different this season as the Times has had a couple great nominations. If you’d like to nominate your neighbor, or maybe even a neighbor of your parents or relatives who have gone above and beyond, email jbengtson@crookstontimes.com or stop by the Times office to tell us all about them.

Don’t let frequent mass shootings be considered normal

Our country has a huge problem with shootings. These days, shootings happen so often that some people don’t think twice when one occurs. America as a whole has become desensitized to these awful shootings. Just last week, an Air Force Pilot who was training at a Pensacola naval base opened fire in a classroom at the base and killed three soldiers. It really is sad that shootings like this have become normal. It’s hard to think of a solution where we could eliminate these tragedies, and maybe there isn’t one. Even if we can’t put a stop to it, we should at least try our best to prevent it. – Cooper Brown, student writer

Finally, the end of the Patriots’ dynasty?

Fans of the National Football League who aren't fans of the New England Patriots more than likely despise the New England Patriots. That's mostly due to their overwhelming successes over the past couple of decades, but also due to multiple accusations of various types of cheating, which have on multiple occasions been found to be true. What has also aggravated Patriot-haters is how, as the team led by quarterback Tom Brady has aged, on many occasions in recent years it appeared as if their dynasty was coming to an end. But, over and over, the obituaries were written too soon, and the Patriots have won more titles. But, this time, after their loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the current version of the Patriots is finally fading. Sure, they weren't planning on this; electric receiver Antonio Brown was going to revitalize them, they thought. But it's their own fault they signed such an erratic, misbehaving player who was suspended by the league brass. The Patriots chief problem is they have no playmakers. Zero. Amazing coaching can accomplish amazing things, but you need athletes, you need gamebreakers. Sadly, (wink, wink), New England looks shockingly ordinary.

Attend ‘The Nutcracker’ on Tuesday

A concert pianist from Thief River Falls will be performing “The Nutcracker” at the University of Minnesota Crookston in the Evergreen Hall lobby this Tuesday, December 10 starting at 7 p.m. to get people in the holiday spirit. Brayden Drevlow, a pianist who enjoys performing and traveling all around the world bringing his music to “unique people in unique places”, will be debuting his personal arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served at this free event open to all.