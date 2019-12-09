Dear Current and Prospective Crookston Chamber Members,

On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors, I welcome you back for another prosperous year in 2020 or invite you to join our Chamber as a new or renewed member.

The Board is delighted with the business energy we have been able to be a part of and share through our various media platforms on behalf of you, the Chamber members, and your dynamic, engaging companies in Crookston and the surrounding region.

Please join us on our website and Facebook to see the exciting leadership events, community engagement activities and the ability to promote your business and our communities. Our expectation of the Board and the Chamber staff is to work hard to assure each of you has an opportunity to partner and celebrate successes of each and every one of your businesses.

On a personal note, I want to thank the Board for allowing me to lead as the new chair and work closely with Christopher Christian, the immediate past chair.

Happy Holidays to all of you,

Lance Norman

Vice President, Clinics and Ancillary Services

RiverView Health

Crookston