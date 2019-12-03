So how are we doing? I mean how are we humans doing? Are we coming along, getting better, improving? Are we becoming more compassionate, understanding, tolerant, helpful, honest, enlightened? Are we treating each other better? Are we living more deeply, more authentically? Is this world becoming a better place because of our presence in it. Are we taking care of it and each other in ways that promote life?

Or are we becoming more self-serving, more selfish, more greedy, more mistrustful? Are we losing touch with truth? Are we living more on the surface of things. Are we dividing and isolating ourselves into groups that continue to be suspicious and hateful toward others outside of our group? Are we, perhaps unwittingly, destroying and using up this beautiful earth?

How are we doing?

How am I doing?



